Each year, sports fans eagerly await the latest version of their favorite video game to drop. One of the most highly anticipated games among these fans is NBA 2K. Basketball fans all around the globe can connect and play with each other. It was announced today that Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant will grace the cover of NBA 2k24. It’s the fourth time he’s been on the cover of NBA 2K.

His first appearance on the cover of 2K came in 2009 and he was then on the cover of 2K17. Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were tragically killed in a helicopter crash in 2020. The news hit the NBA world hard and people are still mourning the loss of Bryant.

NBA 2K would honor him with the (Mamba Forever Edition) edition of 2K21. In the 25th season of NBA 2K, they are putting Kobe back on the cover. There will be two different versions to buy. The (Kobe Bryant Edition) and the (Black Mamba Edition).

8️⃣ ♾️2️⃣4️⃣ Sharing the Mamba Mentality with the next generation. Introducing our #NBA2K24 cover athlete, Kobe Bryant. 💛 Kobe Bryant Edition

🐍 Black Mamba Edition Pre-order your copy tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/afcqMh5qr8 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) July 6, 2023

Kobe Bryant is the cover athlete for NBA 2K24

Starting Friday, NBA 2K fans can pre-order NBA 2K24. The game is set to release on September 8 and will be available on multiple consoles. Greg Thomas, the president at Visual Concepts, has this to say on how they are honoring Bryant’s legacy.

“As we celebrate 25 years of NBA 2K with Kobe Bryant, we commemorate his legacy and the generational impact he has had on the game of basketball.” – Greg Thomas

There’s a chance that Bryant is not the only cover athlete for NBA 2K this year. In the past, they’ve had multiple cover athletes in one season. Maybe someone like Nikola Jokic gets the nod to be on the cover. Still, Bryant is being honored with the two different editions of the video game.

Kobe played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers and won five championships with the franchise. He’s an 18-time all-star, 15-time all-NBA, two-time Finals MVP, and 2007-08 league MVP. On top of that, he was a Hall of Fame inductee in 2020.