Nikola Jokic the Highest Rated Player in NBA2K24
NBA2K24 is one of the most anticipated basketball games. Not only does it pay homage to the late and great Kobe Bryant, but it is going to be another staple to every loyal 2K fans collection. With that being said, we finally know who is the highest rated player in the game. It is none other than the reigning NBA Finals MVP, Nikola Jokic. Nikola Jokic comes in at a 98 overall topping some impressive competition.
Nikola Jokic’s Historic Season
After leading the Denver Nuggets to their first ever title in franchise history and having a historic season, it is easy to see why Nikola Jokic is the highest rated player. During the regular season, he was an MVP candidate with totals of 24.5 points, 11.8 total rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. A near triple-double average. However, the postseason is really where the Joker shined.
The man had a playoff run for the ages besting the likes of Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo. Throughout the playoffs, the Joker had averages of 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. In the NBA Finals against Miami, he earned Finals MVP honors with numbers of 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. When one looks at the competition he had to go against on his way to a ring, it is easy to see why 2K24 gave him a nearly perfect overall rating.
Other Players in the 90 Overall Range
There are some other notable superstars who came into the 90 overall range. Coming in second behind Nikola Jokic was Giannis Antetokounmpo at a 96 overall. At a four-way tie at 96 overall is LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and league-MVP, Joel Embiid. At a 95 overall is Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, and Damian Lillard. Coming in at a 94 overall is a somewhat surprising one in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Tied with him is Anthony Davis and Devin Booker. Rounding out the bottom echelon of the 90 overall rankings include the likes of Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Jaylen Brown. All in all, one can see that Nikola Jokic is in some elite company. Many will expect another great season out of him and the Denver Nuggets this coming season as they are the defending champions.
