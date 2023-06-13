Nikola Jokic was selected 41st overall by the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft, and in Monday night’s 94-89 series-clinching win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the five-time All-Star became the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to win Finals MVP.

Jokic passed Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Denver’s center becomes only the third second-round pick to win Finals MVP, joining Willis Reed and Johnson. In Game 5, Jokic recorded his 17th double-double of the 2023 NBA Playoffs and 50th double of his playoff career.

The two-time MVP amassed 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, and one block in 43 minutes of action. Plus, Jokic shot 12-of-16 (75%) from the floor and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the early favorites to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing great odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks as well.

Started from the bottom, now he’s here 📈 Nikola Jokic became the lowest draft pick in NBA history (No. 41 in 2014) to win NBA Finals MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kfvuiZIo78 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023



“It’s good. The job is done, and we can go home now,” Nikola Jokic said after winning his first NBA championship. “We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us.

“And that’s why this [means] even more. … I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a [NBA] player.”

Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead the league in points (600), rebounds (269), and assists (190) in a single postseason

In 20 appearances of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Jokic averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 block, and 39.4 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11 center also shot 54.8% from the floor and 46.1% beyond the arc.

Additionally, Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead the league in points (600), rebounds (269), and assists (190) in a single postseason. He’s the first player since LeBron James in 2020 to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in four series in a single postseason.

Nikola Jokic Then

– Considered a long-term project with limited upside

– Drafted 41st during a Taco Bell commercial

– $4,100,000 draft contract Now

– 2X NBA MVP

– NBA champ & finals MVP

– $270,000,000 current contract Young athletes, the draft is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/q06EoSkhZ9 — Jacob Turner (@TheSuddenWealth) June 13, 2023



The Nuggets center joins Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players born overseas to win Finals MVP.

Furthermore, Nikola Jokic is the sixth player to record 25 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field in an NBA Finals game (Shaquille O’Neal, 2004; Larry Bird, 1984; Cedric Maxwell, 1981; Wilt Chamberlain, 1972; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 1971).

