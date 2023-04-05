LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has recorded 40 career go-ahead shots inside the final 30 seconds of the fourth quarter and overtime, tying Kobe Bryant for the most by any player over the last 25 seasons in NBA history.

In Tuesday night’s 135-133 overtime win over the Utah Jazz, the 19-time All-Star made a go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left in OT to lead L.A. to a much-needed victory as the end of the regular season approaches.

According to a few NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Some sportsbooks are showing greater odds for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James now has made 40 career go-ahead shots inside the final 30 seconds of the 4th quarter and OT, including the regular season and playoffs. That is tied with Kobe Bryant for the most by any player over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/4n9GXzKG41 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2023

LeBron James ended his outing with 37 points, five rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 39 minutes of action. Plus, the forward shot 14-of-27 (51.9%) from the floor and drained three 3-pointers.

“I saw a nice clear lane to the right side,” said the 20-year veteran. “I definitely had to make up for blowing that layup at the end of regulation. And I had a really good look.

“We set up a good play and I just left it a little short. This has been us lately. We’ve been one of the top teams defensively. We had to get stops, and we did that.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis closed out his performance with 21 points, 14 boards, six assists, and a pair of steals and blocks. Both Davis and James have been playing through lingering right foot injuries. James is unsure whether or not he’ll be good to go for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers.

“It’s always when you step out of bed for the first time in the morning,” added LeBron James. “How does it feel? Because that’s going to dictate the rest of the day.”

King called game 👑 pic.twitter.com/4aS9eV9R5T — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 5, 2023

Furthermore, the Lakers (41-38) remain one game ahead of the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) in the Western Conference standings. Los Angeles now has the same record as the Clippers.

Through 52 appearances and 51 starts this season, LeBron James is averaging 28.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.7 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the four-time MVP is shooting 50% from the field and 30.3% beyond the arc.

