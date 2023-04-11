The transfer portal is becoming extremely active and players are choosing to take their skills to other programs. Top recruits are using the transfer portal to their advantage to take their game to a bigger stage. Stanford’s forward Harrison Ingram is going just that. He’s entered the transfer portal after just two seasons and reports say that he’s already spoken with Kentucky’s John Calipari about playing their next season.

Yesterday, On3 reporter Joe Tipton broke the news that Stanford transfer, Harrison Ingram has already spoken with Kentucky’s John Calipari and Kansas’ Bill Self. Ingram is a former McDonald’s All-American and entered the transfer portal about two weeks ago.

North Carolina is also a school that wants Ingram to play for their program next season.

Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram spoke to Kentucky's John Calipari today and Kansas' Bill Self, source tells me.https://t.co/BPgYh8oPeg — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 10, 2023

Harrison Ingram is already being recruited by Kentucky’s John Calipari and Kansas’ Bill Self

In two seasons played with Standford in the Pac-12, Harrison Ingram averaged (10.5) points, (6.2) rebounds, and (3.7) assists. He played in 65 total games and made 62 starts on his way to winning 2021-22 Pac-12 ROY. Shooting is not the strongest part of his game, but his (.316) three-point percentage is enough to keep the defense honest.

The Athletic’s transfer portal rankings have Ingram as the 21st overall prospect, while CBS favors him more highly as the 8th overall prospect. Kentucky has four top-15 recruits coming in for next season and it might be hard for Calipari to sell Ingram on his future with the Wildcats if his playing time might be in question.

North Carolina, Michigan, Harvard, and Howard were Ingram’s finalists before he signed with Stanford. Ingram had this to say on his time with the Cardinals.

“Stanford is a wonderful place and my experience here has been amazing,”… “The relationships that I have developed will be lifelong, and I will always remember my time here. Thanks to Coach Haase and staff for providing me the opportunity to become a Cardinal. The many life lessons learned on and off the court will serve me well in all aspects of life.” – Harriosn Ingram

Reports say that North Carolina, Michigan, and Kansas have all reached out to Ingram about landing him for next season.