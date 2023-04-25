The University of Kentucky’s basketball program is one of the most respected brands in all of college basketball. Head coach John Calipari always lands top recruits and the Wildcats made some moves this past weekend. Calipari and his entire coaching staff headed to the Nike EYBL session in Atlanta and the Adidas 3SSB session in Iowa. Three scholarships were offered to recruits after these sessions.

Beyond Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky #AGTG. pic.twitter.com/UEJu6EmVaP — Koa Seward Peat (@kpeat10) April 22, 2023

One recruit who received an offer this weekend from the Wildcats was Koa Peat. He received this offer on Friday night and it makes him the second player in the class of 2025 to receive one from Kentucky. Peat is a five-star recruit and is ranked as the #3 overall player in his class by 247Sports. He plays for the Compton Magic on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.

Ahmad Nowell was another player to receive a scholarship offer this weekend from Kentucky. He played in the Nike EYBL Atlanta session and is a combo guard from the class of 2024. 247 Sports has him as the #33 overall player in the class of 2024.