College Basketball
Kentucky Basketball: Michigan Transfer Hunter Dickinson Wants To Join Wildcats and Coach Calipari in Lexington
The college basketball transfer portal is buzzing with news that Michigan Wolverines’ star center Hunter Dickinson has entered the portal as a graduate transfer. The 7-foot-1 junior, who averaged 18.5 points and 9.0 rebounds this season, is already drawing attention from top programs. Notably, sources suggest that Dickinson is favoring a move to the Kentucky Wildcats to play under Coach John Calipari in Lexington.
Dickinson to Team Up with Coach Cal?
Throughout his time in Ann Arbor, Dickinson has been a force to reckon with. In his three seasons, he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2023 and second-team honors in 2022. Additionally, he was a consensus second-team All-American in 2021. Dickinson’s dominant presence on the court has made him one of the most sought-after players in the college basketball transfer portal this spring.
As a high school player, Dickinson took an unofficial visit to Kentucky, sparking speculation that he may have a strong interest in joining the Wildcats. Travis Branham of 247 Sports noted this connection, suggesting that it’s something to watch as Dickinson weighs his options.
Hunter Dickinson took an unofficial visit to Kentucky during his time in high school.
Could be something to watch. https://t.co/dBtC3ooHgq
— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) March 31, 2023
Experienced Dickinson to Complement Talented Recruiting Class
Should Dickinson choose to join Coach Calipari at Kentucky, he would bring his impressive skill set and experience to a team that already boasts the number-one overall recruiting class for the upcoming season. His veteran post presence would complement the young talent coming in, potentially creating a formidable force in college basketball.
Dickinson’s potential move to Kentucky is not without precedent. The transfer portal has seen several big names this cycle, including former five-star recruit Kel’el Ware of Oregon, Caleb Love of North Carolina, and Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler. This trend indicates that top players are increasingly open to exploring new opportunities to further their college careers.
Kentucky fans may remember Dickinson’s performance against the Wildcats during the London basketball showcase at the O2 Arena in England this past season. In that game, he put up 23 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks on 10-22 shooting in 35 minutes played. Although Kentucky emerged victorious with a 73-69 win, Dickinson’s abilities were on full display.
Should Hunter Dickinson ultimately choose to join the Kentucky Wildcats and Coach Calipari, it would undoubtedly bolster an already promising roster for the upcoming season. With his talent and experience, Dickinson could play a pivotal role in the team’s success and help solidify Kentucky’s status as a powerhouse in college basketball.
