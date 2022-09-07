Hawks’ Frank Kaminsky engaged to ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer

Atlanta Hawks center Frank Kaminsky is now engaged to ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer. Until Tuesday, their relationship was kept private for the past several months.

The couple’s engagement photos were shared by Rich Lander on his Instagram story. Brewer shared one of the images through her account as well.

Brewer, 30, was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. She was first hired by ESPN two years ago, and she made her debut on SportsCenter on September 28, 2020.

Alongside Stan Verrett, she hosts the 1 a.m. edition of SportsCenter in Los Angeles.

Moreover, after graduating from USC in 2014, Brewer worked as a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 Arizona. Then, she was hired as a sports anchor at KGUN-TV in Tuscan.

Prior to working for ESPN, she was also part of the broadcast team for ABC’s The Bachelor Winter Games show. She turns 31 in December.

Charles, her oldest brother, once pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2013, Charles pitched a total of six innings in four games for the D-backs.

Plus, her brother Chase played baseball for UCLA and her younger brother Connor is a former quarterback for the University of Virginia.

Deborah Pyburn Brewer, Ashley’s mother, worked as a CBS News anchor in Phoenix for nearly a decade. It appears athleticism and fame run in the family.

As for Kaminsky, the Wisconsin product is preparing for his eighth NBA season. The Hawks are his third team in the league. He was selected ninth overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 NBA Draft.

In the 2016-17 season, based on 75 appearances and 16 starts, Kaminsky averaged career-highs 11.7 points and 2.2 assists per game with the Hornets.

Last season, in nine games off the bench with the Phoenix Suns, the 7′ center averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He also averaged 54.5% shooting from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range.

On November 10, 2021, in the Suns’ 119-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Kaminsky scored a career-high 31 points in 32 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-18 (66.7%) shooting from the floor and 2-of-5 (40%) from downtown.

Furthermore, during free agency, the center signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Hawks back in July.

