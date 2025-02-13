Hawks injury report: Larry Nance Jr. (knee) will be re-evaluated in six weeks

With an OT loss to the Knicks on Wednesday, the Hawks are now 26-29. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Atlanta is currently ninth in the East with 27 games left to play.

Against the Magic on Monday, veteran big man Larry Nance Jr. suffered a nondisplaced fracture of his right medial femoral condyle. Nance is dealing with a knee injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. He could potentially return at the end of March or the beginning of April.

Larry Nance Jr. is out six weeks for the Hawks with a knee injury

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Hawks and Pelicans traded. Atlanta parted ways with their all-star guard Dejounte Murray and sent him to New Orleans. In exchange, the Pelicans received multiple players and two future first-round picks. One of the players that came over in the deal was veteran PF/C, Larry Nance Jr. The 32-year-old is in his 10th professional season and has been traded multiple times in his career.

In his first year with the Hawks, Nance Jr. has seen limited playing time. He’s buried in the depth chart and injuries have kept him off the court. Nance Jr. has appeared in 23 of the Hawks’ 55 games this season. That includes 20 DNPs and 10 games missed due to injury. Earlier this season, Nance Jr. had surgery on his hand in early January and missed some time. In a Hawks win on Monday, Nance Jr. suffered a knee injury.

NBA insiders have reported that Nance Jr. will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Despite his limited playing time. Nance Jr. is a veteran the Quinn Snyder can rely on. When he was on the court for the Hawks, the big man averaged (19.3) minutes per game. In their game vs. the Magic on Monday, Vit Krejci suffered a neck injury and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks. This happened in back-to-back plays for Atlanta. The Hawks played their last game before the all-star break on Wednesday night and they have the next weeks off.