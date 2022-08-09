Hawks sign guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract

The Atlanta Hawks have signed free agent guard Trent Forrest to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 2020, the second-year guard went undrafted out of Florida State. Forrest signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on November 19, 2020.

In his rookie 2020-21 NBA season, Forrest averaged 2.9 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Plus, in 30 games played, the 6’4″ guard averaged 45.1% shooting from the field and 19.2% from 3-point range.

Hawks Sign Trent Forrest to Two-Way Contract: https://t.co/7WM4sBMVbi — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) August 8, 2022

Last season, in 60 games played and six games started, the guard averaged 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. The Jazz went 4-2 when using Forrest in their starting lineup. Also, he averaged 49% from the floor and 18.5% from downtown.

On Jan. 24, in the Jazz’s 115-109 loss to the Suns, Forrest scored a then career-high 17 points in 36 minutes of action. He shot 8-for-12 from the floor. His speed and agility will benefit the Hawks’ backcourt.

Then, in the Jazz’s 108-104 win over the Nuggets on Feb. 2, the guard scored a career-high 18 points in 39 minutes played. He finished 6-for-9 shooting from the field. Forrest tied his career high with eight assists as well.

Through 90 career games, Forrest has averaged 3.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Trent Forrest will help the Hawks offensively

Furthermore, through 137 games played with Florida State, the guard averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

In his senior 2019-20 season, Forrest averaged career-highs 11.6 points and 1.9 steals per game. Not to mention, the Chipley, Florida, native averaged 30.9 minutes played per game and 82.2% shooting from the free throw line. He was later selected to the second-team All-ACC and All-ACC Defensive Team in 2020.

Additionally, Forrest received All-ACC Academic Team honors each year at Florida State (2016-20). Heading into his third NBA season, now is his time to shine with the Hawks.

At the end of June, the Spurs traded Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick.

Then, a week later, the Hawks traded Landale to the Suns for cash and a trade exception. And Atlanta signed Frank Kaminsky to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

If notable stars sustain major injuries next season, Trent Forrest will have the opportunity to spend more time with the Hawks next season. He will help improve their backcourt.

Though, if Forrest plays at a high level on the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the guard’s two-way deal could be converted into a standard contract.