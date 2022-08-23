Hawks sign guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract

The Atlanta Hawks have signed Tyson Etienne to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 6’2″ guard went undrafted out of Wichita State. He played three seasons in the NCAA.

Based on 80 games played in college, Etienne averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

During the NBA 2K23 Summer League, in five games played in Las Vegas, the 22-year-old averaged 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes played.

In his freshman 2019-20 season with Wichita State, the guard averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Through 31 appearances and 17 starts, Etienne also averaged 37.6% shooting from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Hawks Sign Tyson Etienne: https://t.co/9WxHFbr3tY — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) August 22, 2022

Next, in the guard’s sophomore 2020-21 season, Etienne averaged career-highs 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. In 22 games played, the guard also averaged a career-high 39.2% shooting from 3-point range.

On January 2, 2021, in Wichita State’s 83-79 win over Ole Miss, the guard scored a career-high 29 points in 39 minutes of action. He finished 8-for-15 shooting from the field.

Later in the month, Etienne tied his career high in scoring against UCF. Needless to say, the Hawks were impressed by his performances.

Additionally, he ranked fifth in the AAC in points (359) and third in made 3-pointers (65). Etienne was also selected to the All-AAC First Team and won AAC Co-Player of the Year.

Hawks sign guard Tyson Etienne to an Exhibit 10 contract

At the end of his sophomore season, Etienne declared for the 2021 NBA Draft.

Though, he then decided to withdraw his name from the draft after working out with the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors. The guard returned to Wichita State.

Then, during his junior 2021-22 season, the guard averaged 14.9 points, 2 assists and 1 steal per game. Plus, in 27 appearances, Etienne averaged 34.3 minutes played per game and 35.9% shooting from the floor.

In Wichita State’s 74-73 win against UNLV on November 21, 2021, the guard scored a season-high 28 points in 37 minutes played. He shot 6-of-12 from downtown.

Not to mention, he ranked seventh in his conference in made 3-pointers (73). Of course, the New Jersey native was selected to the All-AAC Third Team as well.

Furthermore, in Wichita State’s 81-57 loss versus Memphis on February 27, 2022, the guard became the school’s 48th 1,000-point scorer after putting up 11 points.

For those wondering, Tyson Etienne is a nephew of former NBA player Marcus Camby, and he’s also a cousin of Denver Nuggets center Deandre Jordan.

Etienne will likely record decent numbers with the College Park Skyhawks, the Atlanta Hawks’ NBA G League affiliate. Playing well in the G League is a direct path into the NBA.