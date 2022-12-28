Hawks’ Trae Young (calf) questionable among others vs. Nets

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left calf contusion) is among the players listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s home game against the red-hot Brooklyn Nets.

Atlanta’s Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury management), De’Andre Hunter (left ankle sprain), and Jalen Johnson (left foot soreness) are also questionable. According to sources, Clint Capela (right calf strain) is out.

Referring to notable NBA betting sites, the Hawks have the 16th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks are giving the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers greater odds.

For tonight’s game vs. BKN:

Bogdan Bogdanovic (R knee injury management) is questionable.

De’Andre Hunter (L ankle sprain) is questionable.

Jalen Johnson (L foot soreness) is questionable.

Trae Young (L calf contusion) is questionable.

Clint Capela (R calf strain) is out. — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) December 28, 2022

Trae Young has missed only three games so far this season. Through 31 starts, the 24-year-old is averaging 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game.

To add to these statistics, the two-time All-Star is shooting career lows of 41.4% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range. Not to mention, he has logged 17 double-doubles through 31 appearances.

Hawks’ Trae Young (calf), Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee), De’Andre Hunter (ankle), and Jalen Johnson (foot) are all questionable vs. Nets

On Nov. 25, in the Hawks’ 128-122 loss to the Houston Rockets, Young scored a season-high 44 points in 38 minutes of action. He finished 13-of-28 (46.4%) shooting from the floor and 4-of-10 (40%) beyond the arc.

As for Brooklyn’s injury report, Seth Curry (illness) was upgraded to probable. And Joe Harris (knee) was downgraded to out for this intraconference matchup.

Furthermore, the Nets are entering this contest on a nine-game winning streak. They have won five straight road games as well. Plus, Brooklyn is 13-3 in its last 16 head-to-head meetings against the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are 2-7 in their previous nine home games versus the Nets. In addition to Atlanta falling to 2-5 in its past seven games played on a Wednesday, the point total has gone over in 11 of the team’s last 15 contests played in the month of December.

In the first meeting of the season series on Dec. 9, the Nets won 120-116 at home. Young scored a team-high 33 points in 37 minutes. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn in scoring with 34 points.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nets have a 63% chance to defeat the Hawks away. Sportsbooks show Atlanta as a 6.5-point underdog at home.