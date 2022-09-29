Heat guard Tyler Herro understands his market value

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is growing frustrated with the front office. The third-year player and last season’s Sixth Man of the Year awaits his contract extension.

During NBA Media Week, the 22-year-old was asked about contract negotiations between him and the Heat at FTX Arena. “I was active early in the summer,” Herro told reporters.

“Then I realized it wasn’t going to get done, if it does get done, until later. So I just told my agent to call me when it’s ready. “So we haven’t really spoken much about the contract.”

“Obviously, I tell him to call me when it’s ready,” continued Herro. “If it’s not ready, I continue to play my game and figure it out next summer.”

On September 3, 2021, Herro’s $5,722,116 team option was exercised for the 2022-23 season. This is part of the rookie scale contract he signed with the Heat in 2019.

Heat guard Tyler Herro continues to wait on his contract extension

After averaging 20.7 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game last season in 66 appearances, Herro is expecting his payday. Needless to say, he posted career-high numbers in his third season.

In the Heat’s 102-91 loss against the Indiana Pacers on October 23, 2021, the guard became the first player in franchise history to log at least 30 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

“There’s players across the league that have gotten paid who I know I’m better than,” mentioned Herro. “So, it’s got to be the right number.” Therefore, there’s no doubt that Herro’s patience is running thin.

NBA analysts are expecting the Heat to offer Herro a similar deal the New York Knicks offered R.J. Barrett. In August, Barrett signed a four-year, $107 million contract extension with the Knicks.

Another comparison is Jaylen Brown’s four-year, $107 million deal he signed with the Boston Celtics in 2019. Of course, both contracts included incentives.

If Tyler Herro continues to exceed expectations with the Heat, he should receive an All-NBA honor in 2023. Fans could even argue that Herro is just as important to the Heat as Jimmy Butler. Playoff contenders need bench depth.