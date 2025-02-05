Heat players are reportedly willing to ’embrace’ Jimmy Butler’s return if he is not traded

Jimmy Butler is in his 14th professional season and sixth with the Miami Heat. The 35-year-old has helped the team make two trips to the NBA Finals in five postseasons.

After the Heat declined a contract extension for Butler, the six-time all-star became disgruntled. Butler began to tarnish his relationship with Miami’s front office and eventually requested a trade. On January 27, Butler was suspended by Heat without pay. Teams around the league have been calling to make trades for Butler but he has yet to be traded. Heat players are reportedly willing to “embrace” Jimmy Butler’s return if he is not moved.

Is Jimmy Butler happy with returning to the Heat?

An anonymous Miami Heat player says the team would welcome Jimmy Butler back if a trade doesn’t go through, per @iraheatbeat “One teammate privately said that the roster would embrace a Butler who would return at the top of his game.” pic.twitter.com/wGbhVwbtMi — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 5, 2025



With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., the Heat have limited time to trade Jimmy Butler. Sources around the league said that several teams have tried to acquire him. However, Butler has vetoed trades with Memphis and Golden State. The 35-year-old has his eyes set on the Phoenix Suns. Who knows if the Heat can pull off a complicated trade and rid themselves of Jimmy Butler?

There is a chance that the Heat are unsuccessful and Butler remains with the team for 2024-25. Will the Heat accept Butler back after all the drama he’s caused the team? Miami Heat insider Ira Winderman reported that the Heat are willing to “embrace” Butler back if he is not traded. Winderman has been covering the Heat for 37 years and his sources vetted.

Even if Heat players are willing to “embrace” Butler, is he willing to do the same? Of Miami’s last 23 games, Butler has played in five of them. The other 18 have been missed due to suspensions by the team. Jimmy Butler’s (17.0) points per game is the second most of any Heat player in 2024-25. When he’s at his best, Butler is a difference-maker for the Heat. The team doesn’t know if they’ll ever get that type of production again from the 35-year-old. We’ll have to wait and see if Butler is traded.