The Magic will host an official NBA match in Mexico City for the first time in franchise history when they play against the Hawks this Thursday night. However, Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley believes it will feel like home in a way.

The trainer has been to Mexico many times before, and even participated as an assistant. Right after college, he recalled being part of a team that toured around the neighboring country for almost a month and faced off against many local and national squads. This time, he’s traveling as an NBA head coach for the very first time.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” Mosley shared. “I think it’s so amazing for our league, for everyone involved in basketball — fans or parts of organizations. I think it’s so great that we continue to use basketball as a way to bring people together, to celebrate each other, to celebrate the beauty of the game.”

Despite being played abroad, this will technically be a home match for the Magic, in what will be the 32nd occasion in which the league has brought a game to Mexico. According to NBA metrics, around 30 million basketball fans live in this nation.

On a curious note, their capital city sits at about 7,350 feet above sea level, which is much higher than plain Florida and most arena around the United States (with the exception of Denver or Utah).

“I’m very excited,” said Magic guard Jalen Suggs. “It’s a unique opportunity to come out and play in a different environment, to come out and play the game of basketball and continue to spread the game. It’s becoming a very global game.

“You see it in our players in the NBA and just how balanced it is. So, the chance to go over there and play in front of a different crowd and really spread the game and spread the joy is something we’re all excited about.”

Besides this Hawks vs. Magic matchup, this contest will be one of four regular-season games that’ll be played outside current NBA cities this campaign. One of the most exciting will be the Brooklyn vs. Cleveland clash in Paris on January 11.

The Mexican capital, which now boasts a G-League franchise, is also thought to be a potential expansion site for an NBA team. Hawks coach Quin Snyder believes this tour will serve as an opportunity for his roster to experience playing basketball in a different culture.

“I know our players and organization really look forward to that opportunity as a unique one,” he shared. “And playing in front of fans from a different country that are passionate will be really a memorable and exciting experience.”

“I’ve been (to Mexico) to visit. I haven’t been to Mexico City, though, so that’s going to be a first. I’m looking forward to going over there (to) try to put on a show and win over there. From what I hear, it’s a lot of energy and excitement around (Mexico City) when it comes to basketball,” said Atlanta star Trae Young.

The league will also take two regular season matches to Las Vegas on December 7 for the NBA’s new In-Season Tournament, and then a final championship game two days later.