To everyone’s surprise, the Hornets are performing strongly this preseason and fans believe it’s due to LaMelo Ball being healthy and back in the starting lineup. His coach Steve Clifford is convinced that the rising star is set to become one of the best players in the entire league this upcoming campaign.

In a recent interview with NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Charlotte trainer showered his athlete in praise, explaining what makes him unique and the reasons why he has all the talent to become one of the top-three point guards in the league.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s so unique in my time, just because of what you said, size, speed, quickness, and then shot creation and shot-making,” Clifford told the HoopsHype reporter. “He’s a terrific worker. He only got to play 36 games last year. He was coming off a significant injury, and he crushed it this summer.”

Last season, the 22-year-old only played in 36 matches because of his fractured right ankle, but still managed to average 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists while shooting 41.1% from the field, 37.6% from beyond the arc and 83.6% from the free-throw line.

“He just got cleared,” Clifford said about his recovery. “He’s only been doing contact for about two and a half weeks. We’re being a little bit careful with him right now. He was great this summer with his treatment, with his rehab, with what he did in the weight room, and what he was able to do on the court.”

Throughout his young career, the California native has recollected averages of 19.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists, conquered the 2020/21 Rookie of the Year Award and then made the All-Star team the following season.

“I think, obviously, our vision for him (Ball) is to be the elite point guard in the league or one of the two or three best point guards in the league, which he obviously has the talent to do,” his coach said. “He has the work ethic to do it.”

Coach Clifford also explained what makes rookie Brandon Miller a complete player despite his age, and shared that his teammates enjoy playing with him

Brandon Miller is not like any rookie player, as the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft can play in many different positions. According to the Hornets coach, the whole team has enjoyed having him around and he expects him to contribute heavily despite this being his first year.

“He can be a complete player,” Clifford shared. “He has size. He can play different positions. He can guard different positions, but he’s more old-school to me when I watch him play. He has a super high IQ. He’s a terrific passer. When the guys were all back here and started playing pickup in November and September, they all liked playing with him.”

“It all makes sense when you watch him play. If he’s open, he shoots it. If not, he moves it. Everything he does at both ends of the floor. If you watch and you say that was the best decision, and you don’t get that with a lot of the younger players anymore. To me, he’s very unique in that way. He’s fit in well. He’s off to a good start,” the coach added.

The Charlotte camp expect to contend for a playoff spot this season now that they have a healthy LaMelo pairing up with the rookie star. Last season, the Hornets only won 27 matches and were stuck in the Eastern Conference’s basement.