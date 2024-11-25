Hornets’ Grant Williams suffered knee damage and is out for the rest of the 2024-25 season

On Saturday, the Hornets were on the road to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Charlotte played a tough game vs. Milwaukee but lost 125-119. LaMelo Ball’s career-high 50 points were not enough to get his team the victory. Late in the fourth quarter of that loss, Grant Williams suffered a knee injury.

Willaims got up and tried hobbling off the court. Eventually, Williams had to sit down and he was helped off by trainers. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Williams suffered damage to multiple ligaments in his knee and meniscus. The 25-year-old will miss the rest of the 2024-25 season for Charlotte.

Grant Williams’ season is being cut short because of a knee injury

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee, sources told ESPN. Williams averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season. pic.twitter.com/VPeJSLo3vz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2024



With the 22nd pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Celtics selected Grant Williams out of Tennessee. He spent the first four seasons of his career with Boston. Williams played in 288 career games for the Celtics and made 58 starts. In four postseason appearances with Boston, Williams played in 61 games and made five starts. That includes six games in the 2022 NBA Finals. After the 2022-23 season, Williams signed a contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

He played in 47 games for Dallas before they traded him at the deadline to the Charlotte Hornets. Williams played in 29 games and made 10 starts for the Hornets in 2023-24. This season, Williams had played in all 16 games for Charlotte. Unfortunately, the former first-rounder suffered a knee injury and is out for the remainder of 2024-25. Williams was averaging (10.4) points, (5.1) rebounds, (2.3) assists, and (1.1) steals per game. He had started the last six games in a row for Charlotte. Small forward Cody Martin is a candidate who could replace Williams in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. There are still 66 games left in the regular season for the Hornets.