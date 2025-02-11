Ever since Mark Williams’ trade to Los Angeles was rescinded after he reportedly failed his new team’s physical assessment, the Charlotte organization have been in contact with the NBA as they are exploring ways to dispute the fact that the Lakers’ didn’t accept the player’s athletic condition.

Sources told ESPN on Monday night that the Hornets are weighing different options to challenge the purple and gold’s evaluation process, and are already taking their next steps to seek resolutions with the league office.

The Charlotte big man had been traded out to California in exchange for rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 pick swap and Los Angeles’ 2031 first-round pick. However, two days after the deadline came to an end, the deal had been rescinded after reports came out showing that the center wasn’t fit enough for the Lakers.

Rob Pelinka says the Hornets came to him with the Mark Williams offer, not the other way around, despite Charlotte’s recent statement saying the Lakers “pursued Williams aggressively”. 👀 (via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/4J6IJVItUt — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 10, 2025

Sources suggested that the physical evidenced multiple issues, as the player has had health issues in the past. The Hornets player has only played in 85 out of a possible 212 matches during his two-years-and-a-half in North Carolina.

Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was convinced that the player would pass the medical exams when the trade was agreed upon, but they knew that the trade would only be possible after this. “We fully vetted his health stuff, led by Dr. Kris Jones at UCLA Health and Dr. Leroy Sims on our team, and he’s had no surgeries.

After the deal rescinded, the Hornets posted a statement in which they admit to feeling “excited” to have Williams back in the team. “After the other team aggressively pursued Mark, we made the difficult decision to move him,” the club said.

Charlotte then added: “We have always held great respect for Mark’s talent, work ethic, and character. We are thrilled to see him rejoin our roster as a dynamic presence at the starting center position. His return strengthens our team, and we look forward to the impact he will make on and off the court.”