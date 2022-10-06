Hornets sign forward Xavier Sneed to Exhibit 10 contract

The Charlotte Hornets have signed forward Xavier Sneed to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to sources. This is a nonguaranteed contract. In 2020, Sneed went undrafted out of Kansas State.

On November 30, 2020, the 6’5″ wing originally inked an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hornets. However, he was waived months later in December.

In January 2021, the forward agreed to terms with the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate. He averaged 8.1 points, 4 boards, and 1.8 steals per contest in 13 games.

Then, Sneed signed a regular deal with the Hornets in September the same year. Once again, his services were only temporarily needed. He was waived in October.

Last December, the Memphis Grizzlies inked Sneed to a 10-day contract. Although, a second 10-day contract was never offered.

The forward then went on to sign a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz. Of course, the Jazz waived him last month. In one game with the Salt Lake City Stars, the team’s G League affiliate, Sneed scored 32 points.

Sneed has appeared in nine NBA games but has struggled to score more than a basket in his appearances. Fortunately, the forward succeeds at the G League level.

While with the Greensboro Swarm in the 2021-22 season, Sneed averaged 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 14 starts. He also averaged 50.5% shooting from the floor and 39% from downtown.

With a total of 24 steals, he finished ninth in the G League. He will have the opportunity to play with the Hornets in the 2022-23 season.

For his NCAA career, in 137 games and four seasons played with Kansas State, Sneed averaged 10.7 points, 4.5 boards, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

During his 2016-17 freshman season, the forward averaged 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 35 appearances. Plus, he shot 42.9% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point range.

In his senior 2019-20 season, Sneed logged career highs of 14.2 points and 1.8 steals per game in 32 starts. In addition to averaging 32.5 minutes per contest, the wing shot 36.5% from the floor.

Additionally, he finished sixth in the Big 12 for total points (455). To add to his accomplishments, he ranked 18th for total rebounds (152) and 10th for made field goals (140).

Since Xavier Sneed signed an Exhibit 10 deal, this contract can be converted into a two-way contract before the commencement of the regular season. Guard Bryce McGowens occupies one of the Hornets’ two-way spots.

With this signing, the team’s roster is back up to 20. Other players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts include Jalen Crutcher, Anthony Duruji, Jaylin Sims, and Isaiah Whaley.