Famous YouTuber Sean Evans, best known for co-creating the series “Hot Ones”, has delivered his March Madness 2023 bracket. Evans hosts the popular program which interviews celebrities as they eat the world’s spiciest peppers, but does he know basketball?

We are only two days away from the beginning of March Madness, which is a special time of year for college basketball players and fans from all over the United States. For young athletes this is the best opportunity to showcase your game on a national stage and compete against the nation’s top talent. The tournament will start this Thursday at 12:15 pm EST and games will air on CBS, truTV, TBS, and TNT.

Next, we’ll take a look at Hot Ones’ host Sean Evans’ choice for his bracket and who he has to win it all.

Check out Sean Evans’ March Madness 2023 Bracket

Well, Sean Evans’ choices were definitely interesting. Let’s start by the potential champs, as the YouTuber considers the Arizona Wildcats will be the next NCAA Champions. Even though they aren’t an unlikely choice, they haven’t been most people’s favorites. Another curiosity was he considers Marquette to go all the way to the Final Four, beating Michigan State, Perdue and Kentucky.

Take a look at his other choices out of the 2023 field of 68 for this March Madness, which is set to start this next Thursday afternoon, March 16th.

Hot One’s host March Madness 2023 Predictions & Picks

Sean Evans breaks down his 2023 men’s March Madness bracket pick-by-pick, including a surprisingly long stay for Oral Roberts in the Sweet Sixteen, and Marquette Golden Eagles all the way to the Final Four. Either way, the Arizona Wildcats are his favorites out of the 68 participating colleges, even though it was a hard choice to place them as champions over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Finals.

Arizona Wildcats to win the National Championship (+1200)

Up to this point, we haven’t seen any other celebrities put the Arizona Wildcats at the top of their March Madness brackets, but there’s always a first!

And we’ve got to say, it makes sense. The Arizona side is the second best seed in the South Region, only behind one of the title favorites Alabama Crimson Tide. On their route to the top they defeat Baylor (third best seed in the division), Virginia (who surprisingly beat Bama’) and finally the reigning champs Kansas in the Final.

The Wildcats will rely on their star, junior forward Azuolas Tubelis, who led the Pac-12 in both scoring and rebounding. The team will open against Princeton, a university they’ve only faced once in the past and beat the Tigers 54-41 in Tucson in 1985.

Evans believes Virginia will beat Alabama in the Sweet Sixteen

One of Evans’ boldest predictions was that Virginia, No.4 seed in the South Region, will defeat title-contenders Alabama. The Crimson Tides are not only their division’s best seed, but college basketball experts such as Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde believes they are the next NCAA Champions.

Another expert who think they’ll make the Finals is the brains behind ESPN’s Bracketology, Mr. Joe Lunardi. However, he considers they’ll loose the last contest against the Houston Cougars.

Houston Cougars to make the Final Four (+145)

Yep, not too surprising that Evans considers the team to have the highest chances of winning the campaign will make the Final Four. However, the Hot Ones’ host believes they’ll loose in their semifinal contest against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Remember you can never really underestimate the spirit of the reigning champions, even thought Kansas University is playing with an almost completely different roster than last year’s championship squad. In spite of missing six of their top eight scorers, Kansas is rejoicing as of now as news just got to the Jayhawks camp that their coach Bill Self, who was reported very ill, is expected to rejoin the team this week in advance of the NCAA tournament.

