How to Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans in New York | New York Sports Betting For NBA

The Brooklyn Nets welcome their first opponents of the NBA season on Wednesday as New Orleans travel to New York, and we are guiding those in the Empire State, or anywhere across the nation for that matter, through how to bet while also explaining how to access some of the best offers around ahead of the game.

How To Bet On Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans in New York

See below as to how to redeem up to $1000 worth of NBA free bets ahead of Week 1!

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS New users will then be accredited a 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 Explore the NBA markets to your heart’s desire

The Best New York Sports Betting Sites For Nets vs Pelicans

Can I Bet On The NBA In New York?

New York sports betting was made legal this year, but there are tons of benefits to using our offshore picks – most notably, users can still wager whether they are in a legal state or not, so if you are a keen traveller, you can stay in the loop!

See below for the key requirements to begin betting:

18 or over

Be in New York or any US state

Possess a working email address for verification

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans Betting Guide

The hosts Brooklyn will be hoping a turbulent offseason has not affected their preparation heading into the season, although strong rumours that star pair Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were eager to be traded have subsided and the Nets have somehow retained their points core.

A disappointing defeat to the Boston Celtics in the play-offs left a sour taste going into the offseason prompting a summer of change, and the additions of Ben Simmons and Royce O’Neale will provide some much needed defensive stability in a side that were dominated in the postseason.

Elsewhere, the Pelicans will be relishing the thought of the return of Zion Williamson, who missed the majority of last season though injury. There is a wave of anticipation to see him line up with mid-season addition CJ Mccollum, who was the catalyst in their push towards the play-in tournament where they secured a play-off berth, losing out to top-seeded Phoenix.

The Nets certainly have more to prove after an offseason of uncertainty, and this match-up could throw some surprises our way with the Pelicans fancied as a top sleeper pick this year.

NBA New York Sports Betting Sites Reviewed

1. BetOnline New York Offer For Nets vs Pelicans



The Nets opener agains the Pelicans is certainly a game that warrants a bet, and at BetOnline you can claim a 50% match on your first deposit up to $1000!

BetOnline offers competitive odds and a wide variety of bet types including regular moneyline bets, over/under, live betting, parlays, futures, and much more.

One you are in the NBA markets, you will also find 100+ specials and props for every game, something that only a small selection of betting sites can offer.

BetOnline NBA Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Bonus of $1,000

New York Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Everygame Nets vs Pelicans 3X $250 Offer



Everygame are offering a 100% match on your first three deposits, with the maximum on each set at $250. This means news users can redeem a total of $750 in betting bonuses upon signing up!

They were one of the first ever platforms to operate in the web, and those in the US will appreciate the emphasis on North American betting odds, as well as sports from around the world, including everything from eSports to cycling.

Everygame NBA Bonus Terms

100% deposit bonus up to $250

Deposit split into three with the maximum bonus capped at $750

The bonus code must be redeemed immediately

3. Bovada California Bonus For Nets vs Pelicans



Bovada’s deposit match bonus is capped at 75%, but fear not as this could land new users with $750 from an initial $1000 deposit!

With over 30 sports and categories ready to be explored, Bovada offer some of the deepest and most robust market selections, particularly for popular events such as the NBA, NFL and MLB. Within these categories there are thousands of player prop, moneyline, spread and parlay building options.

Bovada NBA Bonus Terms

