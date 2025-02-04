The Mavericks and Sixers are both looking to snap a losing streak this week with the teams meeting at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night – see how to watch the 76ers vs Mavericks here.

How to watch 76ers vs Mavericks

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks 📅 76ers vs Mavericks game date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Tuesday, February 4, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBCS-PH

ESPN, NBCS-PH 💻 Free 76ers vs Mavericks game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 76ers vs Mavericks game odds: 76ers -2.5 (-110) | Mavericks +2.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the 76ers as 2.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

76ers vs Mavericks injuries

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

F KJ Martin (foot; out), F Caleb Martin (hip; out), C Andre Drummond (toe; questionable), C Joel Embiid (knee swelling; questionable), G Jared McCain (ACL; out), F Paul George (finger; out).

Dallas Mavericks injury report

F Anthony Davis (abdominal strain; out), C Dwight Powell (hip; out), C Dereck Lively III (ankle; out).

76ers vs Mavericks preview

The Philadelphia 76ers may be able to call on some of their biggest stars again this week, with both Paul George and Joel Embiid upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s game.

There is a chance though that neither player will actually start, as both were available for Philadelphia’s loss to Boston on Sunday afternoon and neither star played.

Without Embiid and George, Tyrese Maxey has shone for the Sixers and he is looking to continue a five game streak of 30+ points.

The Dallas Mavericks will still be unable to call on the services of new trade acquisition Anthony Davis, who is suffering from an abdominal injury that has delayed his debut.

Although they will have no Davis on Tuesday, the Mavericks will be able to call upon Kyrie Irving again having missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Without Irving, Dallas has lost both of their last two matchups against the Pistons and Cavaliers which has seen them drop down to eighth in the West.