How to watch Cavaliers vs Celtics: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku

February 04, 2025

NBA: Playoffs-Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics

The Eastern conference is heating up and on Tuesday night the current top seed will face off against number two – see how to watch a Cavaliers vs Celtics live stream here.

How to watch Cavaliers vs Celtics

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics
  • 📅 Cavaliers vs Celtics game date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, Ohio
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, TruTV
  • 💻 Free Cavaliers vs Celtics game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Cavaliers vs Celtics game odds: Cavaliers -2.0 (-110) | Celtics +2.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Cavaliers as 2.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Cavaliers vs Celtics injuries

Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

F Isaac Okoro (shoulder; out), F Dean Wade (knee; out).

Boston Celtics injury report

G Payton Pritchard (illness; questionable).

Cavaliers vs Celtics preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a four game win streak but they haven’t been able to extend their lead atop the Eastern Conference, with Boston matching pace all the way.

Regardless of their rivals’ form, Cleveland have been spectacular recently and their last two wins especially have been emphatic.

Wins against Dallas and Atlanta have both been dominant and the Cavaliers will be looking to put up another big score after back to back 135+ point games.

It is rare that the Boston Celtics come into a game as underdogs these days, but that is the case on Tuesday night as they come up against the number one seed in the East.

Boston come into Cleveland fresh off the back of one of the biggest comebacks by any team this season as they beat the 76ers despite trailing by 26 points in the third quarter.

This week’s clash of the titans should be a thriller and with no players on the injury report for the visitors, they will fancy their chances at extending the current win streak to four games.