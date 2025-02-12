How to watch Celtics vs Spurs: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Boston Celtics can secure a fifth consecutive win over the San Antonio Spurs with victory at TD Garden on Wednesday.

How to watch Celtics vs Spurs

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs

📅 Celtics vs Spurs game date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 7:00 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

📺 TV channel(s): ESPN, NBC Sports Boston, CW San Antonio

Celtics vs Spurs injuries

Boston Celtics injury report

F Jaylen Brown (right knee; questionable), F Torrey Craig (right ankle; questionable), G Jrue Holiday (right shoulder; out)

San Antonio Spurs injury report

C Charles Bassey (left knee; out)

Celtics vs Spurs preview

The Celtics have won four straight against the Spurs dating back to January 2022 and the reigning champions need to prove they can find some sort of consistency at home this season.

Boston are 16-10 at TD Garden so far and 22-6 on the road, a mind boggling contrast which needs to be ironed out before the start of the postseason.

The hosts sit comfortably as the East’s two seed (5.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers) while the Spurs are three games outside of the play-in picture in the West.

Victor Wembanyama has a new running mate in the form of De’Aaron Fox and the pair are showing impressive chemistry so far, which could easily trouble Boston if Jaylen Brown is indeed ruled out.

Luckily for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is starting to put his best basketball together, averaging 29.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five games.

Tatum leads the Celtics in points, rebounds, assists, steals and threes – and Boston are going to need every last bit of his production tonight.