How To Watch Clippers vs. Jazz Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers @ Utah Jazz 📅 Clippers vs. Jazz G ame Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

🎲 Game Odds: Clippers -9 (-110) | Jazz +9 (-110)

Clippers vs. Jazz Injuries

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SF Kawhi Leonard (rest; out) | PG Kris Dunn (undisclosed injury; questionable) | PG Ben Simmons (return to competition conditioning; questionable) | PF Drew Eubanks (ankle; questionable)

Utah Jazz Injury Report

PF KJ Martin (return to competition conditioning; questionable) | PG Collin Sexton (ankle; questionable) | PF Taylor Hendricks (leg; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Clippers are 11-13 away and have gone 18-18 against Western Conference opponents this season. Los Angeles is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.1 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.9 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field.

Los Angeles is coming into Thursday’s game with no rest. On Wednesday, the Clippers defeated a Memphis Grizzlies squad without Ja Morant in Los Angeles, winning 128-114 before flying to Salt Lake City.

Utah will now host the Clippers on Thursday in the teams’ final game before the All-Star break. The team is 0-3 against the Clips this season. The Thursday contest is the rematch of a Saturday game in Los Angeles.

Ivica Zubac made 13 of 16 shots for 26 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, while Norman Powell also scored 26 in the Clippers’ 130-110 win over the Jazz. Los Angeles has won two in a row following a three-game skid.

The Jazz are 6-18 at home and just 5-31 in conference play this season. Utah is 3-7 in its past 10 contests, averaging 116.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 6.1 steals, and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Utah won 131-119 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Lauri Markkanen, after missing the Saturday matchup against the Clips, scored 32 points against the Lakers. The Jazz have yet to win three straight games this campaign.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 68.7% chance of defeating Utah. The Clips are surprising 2-12 in their last 14 meetings on the road with Utah, while the Jazz are 2-16 in their past 18 matchups with a Pacific Division opponent.