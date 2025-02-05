How To Watch Heat vs. 76ers Free Live Stream

The Miami Heat (24-24, 20-28 ATS) are visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (20-29, 20-29 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Heat as 1-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 Heat vs. 76ers Game Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Heat vs. 76ers Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

SG Josh Richardson (heel; questionable) | PG Isaiah Stevens (G League assignment; out) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

PG Kyle Lowry (hip; questionable) | SG Quentin Grimes (personal; questionable) | C Joel Embiid (left knee injury management; out) | C Andre Drummond (toe; questionable) | PF Paul George (finger; questionable) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Heat will continue to play without the suspended Jimmy Butler as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches. Multiple Western Conference teams have been mentioned as potential trading partners for the disgruntled star. The Heat are fairly used to playing without Butler by now.

Furthermore, Miami has gone 13-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Heat also have an 11-13 record against opponents over .500. The team is 4-6 in its last 10 games, averaging 111.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.1 steals, and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Heat lost 133-124 in Chicago on Tuesday as the Bulls shot nearly 53% from the field, including 19-of-41 from 3-point range. Miami was led by Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro with 23 points apiece, while rookie Kel’el Ware recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds.

As for Philadelphia, the 76ers are 14-15 in conference matchups and 10-15 at home for the season. The Sixers are 5-5 in their past 10 contests, averaging 115.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.4 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the floor.

Despite several trade rumors, the Sixers will likely not be moving Joel Embiid, who returned from a 15-game absence on Tuesday in a 118-116 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the former MVP registered a triple-double in his return, head coach Nick Nurse indicated in his postgame interview that Embiid would sit out Wednesday’s second half of the back-to-back set.

Of course, Wednesday’s matchup will be the second of four meetings between the Heat and Sixers this season. Miami won 106-89 at home in November behind Butler’s 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat hold a 56.5% chance of defeating the 76ers on the road. Philadelphia is 2-5 in its last seven meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent, and the team is 4-15 in its past 19 games played on this day.