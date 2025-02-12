How To Watch Heat vs. Thunder Free Live Stream

The Miami Heat (25-26, 21-30 ATS) are visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-9, 34-19 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream here. NBA betting sites show the Thunder as 13.5-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Miami Heat @ Oklahoma City Thunder

Miami Heat @ Oklahoma City Thunder 📅 Heat vs. Thunder Game Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass,

🎲 Heat vs. Thunder Game Odds: Heat +13.5 (-110) | Thunder -13.5 (-110)

Heat vs. Thunder Injuries

Miami Heat Injury Report

SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. (illness; questionable) | PF Kevin Love (personal; ruled out) | PG Tyler Herro (illness; questionable) | SG Dru Smith (Achilles; out for the season)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PF Chet Holmgren (rest; ruled out) | C Ousmane Dieng (calf; ruled out) | SG Cason Wallace (shoulder; ruled out) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) | SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; out)

Game Preview

Miami is 13-15 away and 8-14 when playing as an underdog this season. The Heat are 4-6 in their last 10 games, averaging 104.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.2 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field.

Andrew Wiggins scored 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting in the Golden State Warriors’ 116-109 home win over the Thunder on Jan. 29. He was then part of a five-team trade that landed him in Miami at the trade deadline Feb. 6 and sent Jimmy Butler to the Warriors.

Wiggins made his Heat debut in Monday’s 103-85 loss to the Boston Celtics, going just 3-of-12 from the floor with 11 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

This matchup features two top-10 defenses. Oklahoma City leads the NBA in defensive rating at 104.2, while Miami is just inside the top 10 at 111.9 points allowed per 100 possessions.

The Thunder have won six consecutive games, with an average margin of victory of nearly 26 points per game. That includes Monday’s 137-101 win over New Orleans where the Thunder hit a franchise-record 27 3-pointers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 50 or more points on each of the last three Wednesdays: 54 points in a win over the Utah Jazz on Jan. 22, 52 points against the Warriors, and 50 points in last week’s win over the Phoenix Suns.

Wednesday’s game is the second and final meeting for these teams this regular season. Oklahoma City won the first matchup by a final score of 104-97 on Dec. 20 in Miami.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Heat hold an 87.2% chance of defeating the Thunder on the road. Miami is 8-4 in its past 12 meetings with Oklahoma City, while the Thunder have won seven straight games against an Eastern Conference opponent.