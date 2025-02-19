How To Watch Hornets vs. Lakers: Odds, TV Channel & Live Stream

The Charlotte Hornets (13-39, 27-23-2 ATS) are visiting the Los Angeles Lakers (32-20, 28-23-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Wednesday night; the odds, time, TV channels, and free live stream are available below. NBA betting sites show the Lakers as heavy 13.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Hornets vs. Lakers

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Lakers

Charlotte Hornets @ Los Angeles Lakers Game Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, Spectrum SportsNet

Hornets vs. Lakers Game Odds: Hornets +13.5 (-110) | Lakers -13.5 (-110)

Hornets vs. Lakers Injuries

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

C Moussa Diabate (eye; questionable) | C Mark Williams (personal; questionable) | PF Grant Williams (Achilles; out for the season) | SF Brandon Miller (wrist; out for the season) | PG Tre Mann (back; out for the season)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (foot/ankle; probable) | C Jaxson Hayes (facial contusion; questionable) | PG Gabe Vincent (knee; probable) | SF Cam Reddish (personal; questionable) | PF Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle; questionable) | PF Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The NBA postponed the Lakers’ home game against the Hornets on Jan. 9 as several massive wildfires burned land and destroyed homes across the greater Los Angeles area.

Charlotte is 4-19 away and 11-35 when playing as the underdog this season. The Hornets are 1-9 in their last 10 games, averaging 100.8 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.4 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Hornets fell 112-107 at home to Los Angeles on Jan. 27 in the first meeting of the regular-season series. However, that was before the Luka Doncic blockbuster trade. This was also prior to the Lakers rescinding the Mark Williams trade due to a failed physical.

If not for the loss, this would have been a celebratory night for the Hornets in a game that was aired on free, local over-the-air TV throughout the Carolinas for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

Anthony Davis scored 42 points and grabbed 23 rebounds for the Lakers in that victory. LeBron James had 22 points and Austin Reaves added 17 points, while Bridges had 26 points for the Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are 19-6 at home and 22-8 when playing as the selected favorite. Los Angeles is aiming to keep its seven-game home win streak alive on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is 8-2 in its past 10 contests, averaging 121.3 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 7.8 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the floor.

The Lakers are also 10-2 in their last 12 matchups with Charlotte. Los Angeles is 9-1 in its past 10 meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent as well.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have an 86.6% chance of defeating the Hornets. Charlotte is 2-16 in its past 18 meetings with a Pacific Division opponent.