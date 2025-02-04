How To Watch Lakers vs. Clippers Free Live Stream

The Los Angeles Lakers (28-19, 24-22-1 ATS) are visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (28-21, 30-19 ATS) in this Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream for this game. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 8.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

Lakers vs. Clippers Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SG Cam Christie (ankle; out)

Game Preview

James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in this Western Conference showdown. The Lakers are 17-11 against West teams, 12-13 away, and 12-13 versus above-.500 opponents this season.

The Lakers are also 8-2 in their last 10 games, averaging 114.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field.

Tuesday’s game is the second of four meetings of the regular-season series. The Clippers won the first contest 116-102 on Jan. 19. The purple and gold are 3-13 in their past 16 matchups with the Clips.

Early Sunday morning, the Lakers, Mavericks, and Jazz completed a three-team trade that sent Luka Doncic to Los Angeles and Anthony Davis to Dallas. The Lakers received Doncic, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris from the Mavericks.

Dallas acquired Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick. The Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Clippers’ 2025 second-round pick, and the Mavs’ 2025 second-round selection. However, Doncic remains out with a left calf strain.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are 6-3 against the rest of their Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 114.0 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the floor.

The Clippers are 8-1 in their last nine home games against the Lakers. But the Clips are just 1-4 in their past five games played this month. Their L.A. opponent is 6-1 in its last seven contests.

Additionally, the fifth-seed Lakers currently hold a one-game lead over the sixth-place Clippers in the West standings. The Clips lead the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves (27-23) by 1 1/2 games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 79.9% chance of defeating the Lakers. The purple and gold are coming off back-to-back road wins over the Wizards and Knicks.