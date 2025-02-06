There are only so many more times Steph Curry will face off with LeBron James in their career’s and on Thursday night they will go head to head again – see how to watch the Lakers vs Warriors here.

How to watch Lakers vs Warriors

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors

🎲 Lakers vs Warriors game odds: Lakers -7.5 (-110) | Warriors +7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 7.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Lakers vs Warriors Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

G Gabe Vincent (knee; probable), F LeBron James (foot; probable), F Maxi Kleber (foot; out indefinitely), G Luka Doncic (calf; out), C Christian Wood (knee; out)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

F Gui Santos (patella; questionable), F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out), F Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee; out), G Moses Moody (back; questionable).

Lakers vs Warriors preview

When Steph Curry and LeBron James step onto the same court there is always fireworks, and fans will get another chance to see the legends do battle on Thursday night.

LeBron is on the injury report as probable, but it is unlikely that he will miss out on the game with new teammate Luka Doncic still unavailable for his debut.

Doncic is reportedly in line to make his debut over the weekend for the Lakers, with an unmissable match coming up at the end of February against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have a new trade signing of their own in the form of Jimmy Butler, but with his new team in the middle of a road trip, it is unlikely that he will feature before Saturday night.

Curry will of course feature on Thursday but who will line up alongside him remains a slight mystery, with important players including Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis and long term absentee Jonathan Kuminga all still out.

The Lakers have won back to back games against the Warriors, with both of those wins coming at the Crypto.com Arena.