NBA

How to watch Mavericks vs Heat: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and basketball expert for Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the betting markets within the NBA and a great passion for the game of basketball. also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of other sports including soccer, horse racing darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated14 mins ago on February 13, 2025

Kyrie Irving Mavericks pic

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat face off in Texas in their final games before the All-Star break on Thursday night.

How to watch Mavericks vs Heat

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat
  • 📅 Mavericks vs Heat game date: Thursday, February 13, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT
  • 💻 Free Mavericks vs Heat game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Mavericks vs Heat game odds: Mavericks +1.0 (-110) | Heat -1.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Heat as 1.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Mavericks vs Heat injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report

F Caleb Martin (hip; out), F Anthony Davis (groin; out), F Dwight Powell (hip; out), C Dereck Lively (ankle; out), C Daniel Gafford (knee; out), G Dante Exum (achilles; questionable), F P.J. Washington (ankle; questionable)

Miami Heat injury report

G Dru Smith (achilles; out for season), G Terry Rozier (illness; questionable), F Kevin Love (personal; questionable), G Duncan Robinson (illness; questionable)

Mavericks vs Heat preview

The All-Star break is coming at a nice time for the Mavericks. With multiple key pieces on the sidelines with injury, they need a bit of respite to get themselves back in shape and healthy ahead of a postseason push.

Dallas grinded out an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors last night where Kyrie Irving exploded for 42 points on 25 shots as Max Christie and Klay Thompson chipped in with 17 each.

The Heat fell to defeat in Oklahoma City, the top team in the NBA currently which is no embarrassment for a now-rebuilding side like Miami following the Jimmy Butler trade.

When these two sides met in Florida earlier this season, Miami took the spoils in an overtime thriller and here’s hoping we get a similar thriller in Dallas.