How to watch Mavericks vs Heat: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat face off in Texas in their final games before the All-Star break on Thursday night.

How to watch Mavericks vs Heat

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

📅 Mavericks vs Heat game date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

📺 TV channel(s): TNT

🎲 Mavericks vs Heat game odds: Mavericks +1.0 (-110) | Heat -1.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Heat as 1.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Mavericks vs Heat injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report

F Caleb Martin (hip; out), F Anthony Davis (groin; out), F Dwight Powell (hip; out), C Dereck Lively (ankle; out), C Daniel Gafford (knee; out), G Dante Exum (achilles; questionable), F P.J. Washington (ankle; questionable)

Miami Heat injury report

G Dru Smith (achilles; out for season), G Terry Rozier (illness; questionable), F Kevin Love (personal; questionable), G Duncan Robinson (illness; questionable)

Mavericks vs Heat preview

The All-Star break is coming at a nice time for the Mavericks. With multiple key pieces on the sidelines with injury, they need a bit of respite to get themselves back in shape and healthy ahead of a postseason push.

Dallas grinded out an impressive win over the Golden State Warriors last night where Kyrie Irving exploded for 42 points on 25 shots as Max Christie and Klay Thompson chipped in with 17 each.

The Heat fell to defeat in Oklahoma City, the top team in the NBA currently which is no embarrassment for a now-rebuilding side like Miami following the Jimmy Butler trade.

When these two sides met in Florida earlier this season, Miami took the spoils in an overtime thriller and here’s hoping we get a similar thriller in Dallas.