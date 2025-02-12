How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

The Golden State Warriors are 2-0 in the Jimmy Butler era and a golden opportunity awaits to make it three against a depleted, injury-stricken Dallas Mavericks.

How to watch Mavericks vs Warriors

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors

📅 Mavericks vs Warriors game date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas

📺 TV channel(s): ESPN

🎲 Mavericks vs Warriors game odds: Mavericks +6.5 (-110) | Warriors -6.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Warriors as 6.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Mavericks vs Warriors injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report

F Caleb Martin (hip; out), F Anthony Davis (groin; out), F Dwight Powell (hip; out), C Dereck Lively (ankle; out), C Daniel Gafford (knee; out), G Dante Exum (achilles; questionable), F P.J. Washington (ankle; questionable)

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out)

Mavericks vs Warriors preview

The Warriors travel to Dallas fresh off the back of two straight wins on the east coast over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks and the momentum is all in their favor.

After trading for Jimmy Butler, who looks to have great chemistry with Steph Curry already, things appear to be on the up for Golden State. They sit on the fringe of the play-in places still, so there is plenty of work to be done.

As for the Mavericks, the fanbase is still distraught. In one of the most mind-boggling moves in league history, Dallas traded away their future in Luka Doncic for a 31-year-old Anthony Davis made of glass.

Typically, Davis is unavailable through injury for Wednesday’s clash and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future. We may never know the true reason why the Mavericks gave away a generational talent with the potential to be one of the greatest of all-time.

The Warriors are rightful favorites in this match-up and it would be a shock to see the hosts pull off a win.