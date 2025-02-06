The Indiana Pacers (28-21, 24-24-1 ATS) are visiting the Los Angeles Clippers (28-22, 30-20 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Thursday night; check out how to watch the free live stream for this game. NBA betting sites show the Clippers as 5.5-point favorites at home, according to BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Pacers vs. Clippers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Indiana Pacers @ Los Angeles Clippers

Indiana Pacers @ Los Angeles Clippers 📅 Pacers vs. Clippers G ame Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome | Inglewood, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Pacers vs. Clippers Injuries

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

SF Isaiah Jackson (Achilles; out for the season) | C James Wiseman (Achilles; out for the season)

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

SG Cam Christie (ankle; doubtful)

Game Preview

The Pacers are 14-13 on the road and 12-8 against opponents with a winning record this season. Indiana is 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 116.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.9 steals, and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field.

Indiana has also won 12 of 15 games since the start of January after starting the new year two games under .500. The team’s recent success has helped propel the squad into fourth place of the Eastern Conference standings.

However, the Pacers are coming off a 112-89 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers from Tuesday night. Indiana was held under 90 points for just the second time this season and the first since Nov. 8.

The loss ended their four-game win streak as well. Before losing at Portland, they defeated the Utah Jazz 112-111 on Monday in a game where they were a heavy favorite.

On the other side, the Clippers fell 122-97 at home to the Lakers on Tuesday night. The game was never close. It was the eighth time this season that the Clips gave up at least 122 points.

Los Angeles dropped to 17-9 at home and are now 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 111.9 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals, and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

The Clippers and Pacers have split each of the past three season series. Last season, the Pacers won on the road against the Clippers for the first time since April 1, 2018.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Clippers have a 59.8% chance of defeating Indiana. The Pacers 3-7 in their last 10 meetings with Los Angeles, while the Clips are 5-2 in their past seven games played on this day.