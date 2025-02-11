NBA

How to watch Pacers vs Knicks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated2 mins ago on February 11, 2025

Haliburton & Brunson

See here how to watch a Knicks vs Pacers live stream, as both teams look to get back to winning ways before the All-Star break. 

How to watch Pacers vs Knicks

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks
  • 📅 Pacers vs Knicks game date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, MAX
  • 💻 Free Pacers vs Knicks game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Pacers vs Knicks game odds: Pacers +2.0 (-110) | Knicks -2.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Knicks as 2.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Pacers & Knicks injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report

C Myles Turner (neck; questionable), F Isaiah Jackson (torn achilles; out for season).

New York Knicks injury report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), G Josh Hart (knee; probable), F OG Anunoby (foot; questionable), G Pacome Dadiet (toe; out).

Pacers vs Knicks Preview

Tuesday night’s game in Indiana will be the Pacers first game back home after a gruelling road trip on the West coast, with a win against the Clippers sandwiched between losses to the Lakers and Trail Blazers.

A win against the Knicks would be huge for Indiana, but the gap between the third and fourth seed in the East would still be four games even if the Pacers were able to cause an upset.

Neither of these teams have been able to get an edge in the recent head to head matchups, with Indiana winning three of the last five meetings including last time they met at home in November.

The Pacers do have a clear injury report for Tuesday’s game except for the two long-term absentees Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson.

Similarly to their opposition on Tuesday night, the Knicks also lost last time out, but their loss came at home to the reigning NBA champions in the form of Boston.

New York was without OG Anunoby on Sunday and they again may be without the 27-year-old who is dealing with a foot injury.

Not only would a win for the Knicks put them six games ahead of the Pacers in the East, but it would also close down the gap to Boston in second which currently stands at four wins.

