🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks 📅 Pacers vs Knicks game date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, Indiana 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, MAX

Pacers & Knicks injury report

Indiana Pacers injury report

C Myles Turner (neck; questionable), F Isaiah Jackson (torn achilles; out for season).

New York Knicks injury report

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out), G Josh Hart (knee; probable), F OG Anunoby (foot; questionable), G Pacome Dadiet (toe; out).

Pacers vs Knicks Preview

Tuesday night’s game in Indiana will be the Pacers first game back home after a gruelling road trip on the West coast, with a win against the Clippers sandwiched between losses to the Lakers and Trail Blazers.

A win against the Knicks would be huge for Indiana, but the gap between the third and fourth seed in the East would still be four games even if the Pacers were able to cause an upset.

Neither of these teams have been able to get an edge in the recent head to head matchups, with Indiana winning three of the last five meetings including last time they met at home in November.

The Pacers do have a clear injury report for Tuesday’s game except for the two long-term absentees Myles Turner and Isaiah Jackson.

Similarly to their opposition on Tuesday night, the Knicks also lost last time out, but their loss came at home to the reigning NBA champions in the form of Boston.

New York was without OG Anunoby on Sunday and they again may be without the 27-year-old who is dealing with a foot injury.

Not only would a win for the Knicks put them six games ahead of the Pacers in the East, but it would also close down the gap to Boston in second which currently stands at four wins.