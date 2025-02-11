How To Watch Pistons vs. Bulls: Date, Time, TV Channel & Live Stream

The Chicago Bulls (22-31, 23-29-1 ATS) are hosting the Detroit Pistons (27-26, 27-25-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night; the date, time, TV channels, and free live stream are featured here. NBA betting sites show the Pistons as 4-point favorites on the road, according to the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Pistons vs. Bulls

2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Detroit Pistons @ Chicago Bulls

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tip-off: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: United Center | Chicago, Illinois

TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Pistons vs. Bulls Injuries

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Jaden Ivey (lower leg; out indefinitely)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

C Adama Sanogo (knee; ruled out) | SG Ayo Dosunmu (illness; probable) | PG Lonzo Ball (illness; ruled out)

Game Preview

Detroit is aiming to end its three-game road skid at Chicago on Tuesday night. The Bulls are 17-18 against Eastern Conference opponents and 14-9 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. Detroit is also 2-9 versus Central Division teams.

The Pistons are 5-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 116.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.6 steals, and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field.

Dennis Schroder, who was acquired via trade last week, finished with five points and three assists in 15 minutes in his team debut Sunday, helping Detroit defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 112-102.

Tuesday’s game marks the first in a back-to-back between the teams in Chicago before the All-Star break. Detroit entered the week as the sixth seed in the East standings.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 17-18 against conference opponents and 9-5 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents. Chicago is 10-7 at home and 16-23 when playing as the underdog this season.

The Bulls have lost 11 of 15 to fall a season-worst nine games below .500. However, they enter Tuesday with a 1 1/2-game lead on the Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 10 seed and final spot in the East play-in tournament.

Chicago is 1-2 since trading leading scorer Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings. Guard Coby White has remained the top option for the Bulls on either side of that move. He has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Pistons hold a 58.7% chance of defeating the Bulls on the road. Detroit is 3-17 in its past 20 meetings with Chicago, while the Bulls are 8-1 in their last nine home games against the Pistons.