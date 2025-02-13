How to watch Rockets vs Warriors: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Both the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors close out before the All-Star break on the second leg of a back-to-back tonight.

How to watch Rockets vs Warriors

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets vs Golden State Warriors 📅 Rockets vs Warriors game date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

Thursday, February 13, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV channel(s): NBCS-BA, SCHN

NBCS-BA, SCHN 💻 Free Rockets vs Warriors game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Rockets vs Warriors game odds: Rockets -6.5 (-110) | Warriors +6.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 6.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Rockets vs Warriors injury report

Houston Rockets injury report

C Alperen Sengun (back; questionable), G Fred VanVleet (ankle; out), F Jabari Smith Jr (hand; out), C Cody Zeller (personal; out)

Golden State Warriors injury report

F Jonathan Kuminga (out; ankle)

Rockets vs Warriors preview

The Rockets will come into Thursday’s clash full of confidence after beating the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and the Warriors will look to bounce back from defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

There will be plenty of tired legs on this back-to-back for both teams so don’t be surprised to see a lacklustre affair with more misses than makes, but it will also require the winner to dig deep and grind it out.

Houston and Golden State have met three times so far this season, with the Warriors coming out on top twice and the Rockets taking the other.

The Warriors spread at +6.5 looks the more attractive side considering the improved play since the Jimmy Butler trade as well as factoring in a number of injuries for the hosts.

After a run of six straight losses, the Rockets have two wins in their stride but the Warriors look like the better bet tonight – even the moneyline at +210 is appealing if the likes of Curry and Butler do feature.