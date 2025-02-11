See how to watch a Suns vs Grizzlies live stream as Memphis looks to get back to winning ways against a struggling Phoenix team.

Suns & Grizzlies injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report

G Grayson Allen (knee; probable), G Vasilije Micic (ankle; questionable), G Bradley Beal (toe; out), F Cody Martin (hernia, out).

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

G Cam Spencer (thumb; out), G Johnny Davis (not specified; out), F Marvin Bagley III (knee; out).

Suns vs Grizzlies Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments so far this year and they are teetering on the edge of a negative record, with Tuesday’s game another important matchup in the West.

There is good news for Phoenix coming into the Grizzlies game, with Kevin Durant off the injury report after missing the last three games with an ankle sprain.

The Suns have lost four of their last five games and with Devin Booker having to carry the team on his shoulders, it has been a struggle without other starters including Durant and Bradley Beal.

Beal is again on the injury report with a toe injury, but he is expected to return before the All-Star break this weekend.

The Memphis Grizzlies on the other hand are looking healthy coming into Tuesday’s matchup in the West and they currently have no starters on the injury report.

While the Suns’ poor form has the biggest shock in the West this season, it is the Grizzlies impressive campaign that is turning heads at the top of the West.

A victory for Memphis on Tuesday night can propel them to a win in front of Denver this week and they still have one game in hand over their rivals as the All-Star break fast approaches.