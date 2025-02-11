NBA

How to watch Suns vs Grizzlies: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

Updated19 mins ago on February 11, 2025

See how to watch a Suns vs Grizzlies live stream as Memphis looks to get back to winning ways against a struggling Phoenix team. 

How to watch Suns vs Grizzlies

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies
  • 📅 Suns vs Grizzlies game date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona
  • 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, MAX
  • 💻 Free Suns vs Grizzlies game live stream: Jazz Sports
  • 🎲 Suns vs Grizzlies game odds: Suns +4.0 (-110) | Grizzlies -4.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Grizzlies as 4.0-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Suns & Grizzlies injury report

Phoenix Suns injury report

G Grayson Allen (knee; probable), G Vasilije Micic (ankle; questionable), G Bradley Beal (toe; out), F Cody Martin (hernia, out).

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

G Cam Spencer (thumb; out), G Johnny Davis (not specified; out), F Marvin Bagley III (knee; out).

Suns vs Grizzlies Preview

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the league’s biggest disappointments so far this year and they are teetering on the edge of a negative record, with Tuesday’s game another important matchup in the West.

There is good news for Phoenix coming into the Grizzlies game, with Kevin Durant off the injury report after missing the last three games with an ankle sprain.

The Suns have lost four of their last five games and with Devin Booker having to carry the team on his shoulders, it has been a struggle without other starters including Durant and Bradley Beal.

Beal is again on the injury report with a toe injury, but he is expected to return before the All-Star break this weekend.

The Memphis Grizzlies on the other hand are looking healthy coming into Tuesday’s matchup in the West and they currently have no starters on the injury report.

While the Suns’ poor form has the biggest shock in the West this season, it is the Grizzlies impressive campaign that is turning heads at the top of the West.

A victory for Memphis on Tuesday night can propel them to a win in front of Denver this week and they still have one game in hand over their rivals as the All-Star break fast approaches.

