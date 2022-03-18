Illinois vs Chattanooga – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Illinois Fighting Illini are set to take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Friday at 6:50 EST. This game will be played at the PBG Paints Arena. Chattanooga is going to be coming in at 27-7 and a number 13 seed, while the Illinois Fighting Illini will be coming in at 22-9 and a number four seed. Illinois was knocked out early in the Big Ten Tournament; the Mocs ended up winning their conference tournament.

Illinois vs Chattanooga – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Illinois vs Chattanooga

📊 Record: Illinois(22-9), Chattanooga(27-7)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 6:50 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TNT

🏟 Venue: PBG Paints Arena

🎲 Odds: Illinois(-7.5), Chattanooga(+7.5)

Illinois vs Chattanooga Odds

The Illinois Fighting Illini are set to take on the Chattanooga Mocs on Friday. This is a game that Illinois should be able to take care of business in, but the Mocs have been playing great basketball as of late.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.



Illinois vs Chattanooga Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

RELATED: March Madness Betting Sites

Illinois vs Chattanooga Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Illinois Looking To Regroup

Illinois is going to be coming into this one after losing in the Big Ten Tournament to Indiana. Considering Illinois came into the Big Ten Tournament with the number one seed, this was certainly a disappointment to be knocked out early.

They were unable to get much going on the offensive side of the ball despite Kofi Cockburn’s 23 points and 10 rebounds.

If Illinois is going to want to win this game, they’re going to have to score the basketball at a much higher level than they have the past few weeks. Kofi Cockburn needs to step up for the Fighting Illini in this one, as well as others.

Chattanooga Is Better Than Ranked

Chattanooga is going to be coming into this one with nothing to lose. Whenever that is the case, the other team has to be a bit worried. All the pressure right now is on Illinois, which should give Chattanooga some confidence.

They’re going to be coming into this one playing their best basketball as of late as they’re currently on a five-game win streak. They were able to win the Southern Conference tournament as they beat the Furman Paladins 64-63. In that game, Silvio De Sousa led the way with 17 points.

March Madness Betting Trends — Illinois vs Chattanooga

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Illinois Trends

17 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

13-18 ATS this season.

Chattanooga Trends

17 games have gone OVER and 15 have gone UNDER this season.

17-15 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Illinois vs Chattanooga

For this game, I think I’m going to go with Chattanooga to cover the spread. I think that when Illinois is on top of their game, they’re a team that could potentially win at this tournament. However, if their Big Ten Tournament loss was any indication about what is to come for this team, it could be a quick tournament exit for them.

Chattanooga has been playing great basketball as of late, and although I don’t think that they’re going to win outright, I think taking them with the points is going to be a good idea.

Get free March Madness bets for the Illinois vs Chattanooga game at BetOnline below.