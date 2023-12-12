‘I’m making progress’: LaMelo Ball admits his ankle is better but still has no return date

LaMelo Ball started the 2023/24 NBA season with some of his best-ever performances, but he unfortunately sprained his right ankle two weeks ago during a second-quarter drive to the basket in Orlando. Even though he’s suffered many ankle-related injuries in the past, he was very hopeful during this Sunday’s interview after training.

Despite the fact that he’s still waiting for an MRI this week, he admits he’s feeling much better. “I’m making progress,” he said. “Doing the treatment every day, just trying to get better. From when it happened, I feel a little better. I’m doing everything you can think of. Little movements – this way, that way – icing. It feels way better than when it happened because at first, I couldn’t put any pressure on my foot. Now, [it’s] way better than what it was.”

LaMelo confessed he was scared at first, considering it was the same ankle he hurt last campaign. “I knew it was the same ankle, so that messed with my head a little bit. I felt like I couldn’t put pressure on it at the time, so I didn’t even really want to,” the guard revealed.

During the same match he got injured, teammate Terry Rozier was returning from a nine-match absence and has now taken on Ball’s point guard role. The 29-year-old has been averaging 23.2 points, 9 assists and 1.2 steals in his last six contests for Charlotte.

“Pretty much, we know what Terry can do,” LaMelo claimed. “Right when I went down, we knew we were good getting T-Ro back. He’s putting that on display right now – the assists, the scoring, everything. He’s a really great player and he’s doing what he needs to do.”

Another teammate who has shined in spite of Ball’s injury is rookie Brandon Miller, who has started 12 out of his past 13 matches. The first-year forward has been averaging 14.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists, and has posted three 20-point displays.

“B-Mill has a lot of talent. He knows what to do out there, his game is mature. When he was playing in T-Ro’s spot, I felt super great playing with him. He’s a great player and vice versa. He’s got my spot now, so him and T-Ro are playing well,” said the injured star.

Coach Steve Clifford praises LaMelo’s love for the game and his supportive attitude during his recovery

The Hornets’ coach wishes his star player will return as soon as possible, but assures that Ball’s attitude has been very positive from the sidelines.

“He’s been great the whole time,” said Steve Clifford. “He wants to be out there. He’s starting to feel better, but he loves the game. He’s great with his teammates, he’s supportive. A lot of times during practice, he’s right up on the sidelines, watching. He wants to make sure when he’s back that he’s on top of things. He has a love for the game.”

In the video above, check out LaMelo making franchise history against the Wizards just days before he sprained his right ankle. The 22-year-old showed some of his joyous and contagious attitude during Sunday’s practice, proving he’s got the right energy during his rehab process.

“Just to have two shoes on and walking around touching a ball, it’s always great,” Ball said. “That (shooting) definitely feels better right there. If you’re going to play basketball, people get hurt. Just have to build your body up. Steph Curry had some ankle problems to start [his career], and you see where he’s at right now. Just have to keep working, keep going.”