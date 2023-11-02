One of the most legendary-coaching careers ever witnessed in U.S. basketball belonged to Bob Knight, especially famous for bringing three NCAA titles to Indiana and becoming one of the biggest names in college basketball. The news broke on Wednesday night announcing he sadly died at age 83.

The statement was made by his own family through social media, claiming they will keep celebrating his life and honor his career.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the post reads. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

“When my time on earth is gone, and my activities here are passed, I want them to bury me upside down, and my critics can kiss my ass!” – Coach Bob Knight #RIP pic.twitter.com/FzqgFPJ54I — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 1, 2023

Knight will always be remembered as one of the coaches with most victories in the basketball sport, accumulating a total of 902 wins throughout 42 campaigns in Indiana, Army and Texas Tech. He was also given the opportunity to lead the U.S. men’s national team to the 1984 Olympics and brought home the gold medal.

Nicknamed “The General”, the former coach didn’t care too much about what critics said about him. He’s remembered for choosing Frank Sinastra’s “My Way” when he celebrated his 880th win back in 2007, which then meant the record in men’s Division 1.

“He changed basketball in this state, the way you compete, the way you win,” shared Steve Alford, the player who led Knight’s last national championship team in 1987. “It started in Indiana, but he really changed college basketball. You look at the motion offense and people everywhere used it.”

Often questioned for his methods, the coaching legend was highly praised for his strategy and building teams with overachievers. Most of his players would later consider him a hard-to-please motivator with stubborn principles, but a winner through and through.

“I have molded everything we do from practices to academics to community service and even how you should represent the school from that time,” Alford added. “Coach Knight had a lot to do with that.”

Some of his former players believe that he hasn’t been honored enough in Indiana, where he achieved most of his coaching accolades

Scott May, who was a starter on Knight’s 1976 championship team, has always been an outspoken critic of how the legendary coach was treated during certain stages of his career.

“I hope someday he will be honored at Indiana. That needs to happen. Somebody needs to make that happen,” he said when recalling how Knight was once fired in Indianapolis. “I think they should name Assembly Hall after him.”

“When he moved back here, I knew he was in a good place,” said Randy Wittman, who was part of the 1981 champship squad. “I knew he was happy here, living, and I told him you belong here.”

His former athlete recalled a speech the coach did back in February 2020. “I was standing there, and he was coach Knight. It was like he hadn’t left that locker room. The words he gave to those players before they went out on the floor, it was fabulous,” he shared.