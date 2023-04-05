Women's College Basketball
Iowa vs LSU Breaks Viewership Record, Becomes Most Watched Women’s College Basketball Game Ever
The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament reached new heights in viewership this year, with the championship game peaking at 12.6 million viewers across the country. Fans followed the tournament through the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and National Championship, making it an amazing year for women’s basketball.
Last week, the Women’s NCAA Elite Eight game between Iowa and Louisville set new records for the most-watched women’s college basketball game with 2.5 million viewers.
Over the weekend, the 2023 Women’s Final Four became the most-watched edition of the NCAA Division 1 college basketball semifinals, with an average of 4.5 million viewers. The women’s college basketball tournament ended with LSU winning the title over Iowa and the viewership doubled to 12.6 million compared to last year.
Over Nine Million Fans Tuned Into Iowa vs LSU Championship
It’s been a great year for women’s college basketball. The NCAA Women’s championship had a record-breaking 9.9 million viewers and became the most-watched women’s final ever, peaking at 12.6 million viewers.
According to ESPN+, it was the most-watched college event, men’s or women’s, ever on the platform. The National Championship Game featured a fierce battle between LSU’s star Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. LSU went on to win the National Championship 102-85, securing the program’s first-ever title.
The game doubled its viewership compared to a year ago and brought in four million more viewers than the previous record set in the 2002 National Championship game between UConn and Oklahoma.
Women’s Final Four Viewership Up 66% From Last Year
The Women’s Final Four also drew in a significant number of viewers. The biggest matchup of the weekend was between Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. An average of 5.5 million viewers tuned in to Iowa vs South Carolina, peaking at 6.6 million viewers. Compared to last year, it was an increase of 72 percent.
The LSU vs Virginia Tech game recorded about 3.4 million viewers, peaking at 5 million. Together, both Final Four games averaged 4.5 million viewers and became the two most-watched college basketball games on ESPN+ until the National Championship.
Overall, the Women’s Final Four viewership was up 66 percent year-over-year.
College Basketball Betting Content You May Like
- Best College Basketball Betting Sites 2023 – Discover Top NCAAB Betting Sites Ranked.
- The Best College Basketball Odds – Find out The Top 11 Sites for NCAA Basketball Odds.
- Best March Madness Betting Websites – Compare Top NCAA March Madness College Gambling.
- NCAA March Madness Odds and Lines – Learn How to Bet on NCAA Basketball Futures.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites 2023 – Compare the Best Offshore Sportsbooks for US Players.
- Cousins Angel Reese and Jordan Hawkins are National Champions
- Iowa vs LSU Breaks Viewership Record, Becomes Most Watched Women’s College Basketball Game Ever
- Texas Sports Betting: 2 Bills Pass 1st House Committee, But Fates Remain Bleak
- LSU forward KJ Williams declares for 2023 NBA Draft
- Walker Kessler Likely Out for Regular Season
-
College Basketball 5 days ago
Former UNC Five-Star Recruit Caleb Love Close to Joining Indiana Hoosiers
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
Kansas State Basketball Coach Jerome Tang Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
College Basketball 3 days ago
Iowa Women’s Basketball Coach Lisa Bluder Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives
-
College Basketball 2 weeks ago
FAU Basketball Coach Dusty May Contract, Salary, Buyout, Net Worth & March Madness Incentives