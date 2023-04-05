The 2023 Women’s NCAA Tournament reached new heights in viewership this year, with the championship game peaking at 12.6 million viewers across the country. Fans followed the tournament through the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four, and National Championship, making it an amazing year for women’s basketball.

Last week, the Women’s NCAA Elite Eight game between Iowa and Louisville set new records for the most-watched women’s college basketball game with 2.5 million viewers.

Over the weekend, the 2023 Women’s Final Four became the most-watched edition of the NCAA Division 1 college basketball semifinals, with an average of 4.5 million viewers. The women’s college basketball tournament ended with LSU winning the title over Iowa and the viewership doubled to 12.6 million compared to last year.

Over Nine Million Fans Tuned Into Iowa vs LSU Championship

It’s been a great year for women’s college basketball. The NCAA Women’s championship had a record-breaking 9.9 million viewers and became the most-watched women’s final ever, peaking at 12.6 million viewers.

According to ESPN+, it was the most-watched college event, men’s or women’s, ever on the platform. The National Championship Game featured a fierce battle between LSU’s star Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. LSU went on to win the National Championship 102-85, securing the program’s first-ever title.

The game doubled its viewership compared to a year ago and brought in four million more viewers than the previous record set in the 2002 National Championship game between UConn and Oklahoma.

Women’s Final Four Viewership Up 66% From Last Year

The Women’s Final Four also drew in a significant number of viewers. The biggest matchup of the weekend was between Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. An average of 5.5 million viewers tuned in to Iowa vs South Carolina, peaking at 6.6 million viewers. Compared to last year, it was an increase of 72 percent.

The LSU vs Virginia Tech game recorded about 3.4 million viewers, peaking at 5 million. Together, both Final Four games averaged 4.5 million viewers and became the two most-watched college basketball games on ESPN+ until the National Championship.

Overall, the Women’s Final Four viewership was up 66 percent year-over-year.

