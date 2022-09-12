Main Page
Jalen Brunson on Luka Doncic: “That dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer”
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson complimented former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic during an interview with USA Today Sports.
“It wasn’t really difficult [to play alongside him] because you knew what it was,” explained Brunson. “Luka is such a great talent. He can do anything on the court. ”
“I think, for me, I kind of figured out how to play with him because he’s so dominant. He knows how to play the game, he knows how to help his team win. I truly loved playing with him because we were in a position to win every night, because of him.
“I’ve said this numerous times and I’ll continue to say it until I speak it into existence: that dude is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.”
Brunson is correct about his former teammate. Through four NBA seasons, Doncic has received three All-Star and All-NBA First-Team selections.
The Slovenian was selected third overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was then immediately traded to the Mavericks for Trae Young and a 2019 first-round draft pick.
While Doncic will still likely make the Hall the Fame, winning a ring would boost the guard’s chances.
During his rookie 2018-19 season, in 72 starts, the guard averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was selected to the All-Rookie First Team.
Last season, in 65 appearances, Doncic averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Plus, he shot 45.7% from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range.
In October, both Doncic and Brunson are entering their fifth NBA season. Jalen Brunson averaged career highs of 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game with the Mavericks last season.
Following the Mavericks’ series loss against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, Brunson signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks during this offseason.
Luca Doncic is a proven winner with Dallas. But Jalen Brunson is now in a different situation. Will the Knicks make the playoffs in the 2022-23 season with RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, and Brunson? Well, they should have more talent next season.
