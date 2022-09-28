Jamal Crawford is frontrunner to replace Dwyane Wade on NBA on TNT

Retired Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford is the frontrunner to replace Dwyane Wade on NBA on TNT. According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, industry sources leaked the news.

NBA on TNT is the network’s longest-running sports program. Of course, the show first launched in October 1988. The entertaining television program features pregame and postgame content, including player analyses.

Three years ago, ESPN/ABC and Disney were interested in signing Wade to a deal. Speaking of the former Miami Heat star, NBA betting sites are expecting both the Suns and Heat to return to the playoffs in 2023.

Jamal Crawford has emerged as the top choice to replace Dwyane Wade in the @NBAonTNT lineup, industry sources say. More NBA from me: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 28, 2022

In October 2019, Wade signed a multimillion-dollar contract with TNT and Warner Media. He served as an NBA commentator and producer.

Through 1,327 games, Jamal Crawford averaged 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game over a 20-year career. On March 21, 2022, he announced his NBA retirement.

Furthermore, in November 2021, Crawford signed on with NBA League Pass to commentate games next to Quentin Richardson. Those familiar with his commentary will know whether or not he’s right for the job.

One of Crawford’s biggest contributions off the court is serving the Seattle community. The three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner is the founder of The Crawsover Pro-Am League.

NBA on TNT panelists for the 2019-20 season included Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, former WNBA star Candace Parker, and Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe.

For the 2021-22 season, Wade, Parker, and Leftkoe served as hosts for the secondary studio team. They hosted pregame and postgame shows. A secondary team might suit Jamal Crawford.

As for studio coverage, in addition to Parker, O’Neal, and Wade, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley provide casual commentary while dissecting teams’ performances. Because of their funny jokes and banter, the NBA on TNT is worth watching.

Prior to the 1998-99 season, the network agreed to a four-year, $840 million contract with the show, running through the 2001-02 season.

Per multiple sources, their six-year contract from the 2002-03 season through the 2007-08 season was worth an estimated $2.2 billion.

Moreover, TNT is unavailable in Canada. Though, network games airing before or after NBA on TNT can be watched live via TSN, NBA TV Canada, and Sportsnet.

Is Jamal Crawford the perfect analyst for the job? If he receives the position, viewers will have to check out the show during the 2022-23 season.