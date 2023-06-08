At halftime yesterday, the Miami Heat kept it close and were only down five points to the Nuggets. However, the Nuggets asserted their dominance in the second half, and Miami could never break a double-digit deficit. Denver played exceptional team basketball last night, but two players stood out. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the 1st teammates in NBA history to each have a 30-point triple-double in the same game.

Murray and Jokic were incredible last night for the Nuggets. Head coach Michael Malone called this the duo’s best performance together in their seven years together. He’s not wrong. The fact that both of them were able to record a 30-point triple-double is insane. It’s even more crazy that this is the first time it ever happened, let alone in an NBA Finals game.

The momentum has absolutely shifted back to the Nuggets after their big-time win in Game 3. Denver is now just two wins away from winning the NBA Finals. Game 4 is tomorrow night at 8:30 pm EST.

Jamal Murray & Nikola Jokic are the 1st teammates in NBA history (reg. season or playoffs) to each record 30-pt triple-doubles in the same game. They are also the 1st teammates to each have 30 pts & 10 ast in the same playoff game since Clyde Drexler & Terry Porter in 1992. pic.twitter.com/d73oP0uiUe — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2023

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were sensational in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals

Denver’s 109-94 win vs the Miami Heat gave them control of the series once again after a close loss in Game 2. For the first time in NBA history, two teammates have recorded a 30-point triple-double in the same game. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were absolutely incredible last night.

Murray had 20 points by halftime and finished with a game-high 34. He scored 12 of those points in the fourth and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists as well. His MVP teammate Nikola Jokic had 32/21/10 last night and dominated like he’s done all postseason long.

It’s hard to deny that Murray and Joic not being the best duo in the 2023 playoffs of any duo that played at least four games. After their loss in Game 3, the Miami Heat are going to look to respond in Game 4 on their home court. They could either head into Game 5 down 3-1 going back to Denver or tie the series 2-2 and gain back the momentum.