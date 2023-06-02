Home » news » Jamal Murray Recorded His Sixth Straight 25 Point Game Last Night The Third Longest Streak In Nuggets Postseason History

Main Page

Jamal Murray recorded his sixth-straight 25-point game last night, the third-longest streak in Nuggets postseason history

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Updated 2 hours ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jamal Murray Game 1 NBA Finals pic

Two seasons ago, Jamal Murray suffered a brutal ACL injury that left him out the entire 2021-22 season. The 26-year-old PG questioned whether or not the team was going to trade him and was experiencing self-doubt. Murray was finally ready to go for the start of this past regular season and has been thriving ever since. Last night he recorded his sixth-straight 25-point game, the third-longest streak in Nuggets postseason history. 

Jamal Murray’s best season average for points in his career was (21.2) in 2020-21 before he suffered the ACL injury. However, his offensive game is taken to another level in the postseason and he lives for the big moments. His previous career best in the postseason was (26.5) in 2019-20.

In the 2023 postseason, Murray is averaging (27.6) points per game. Nikola Jokic and himself have been nearly unstoppable for the Nuggets this postseason. They are now three wins away from winning the franchise’s first NBA title.

Jamal Murray had 26/6/10 last night in Game 1 vs the Miami Heat

The 26-year-old PG shined in his NBA Finals debut last night and the Nuggets looked dominant in Game 1. Nikola Jokic and himself are the first set of teammates to have 25 points and 10 assists in a Finals game since 1987. Magic Johnson and James Worthy were the last set of teammates to accomplish that feat.

Murray also joined Michale Jordan and Russell Westbrook as the only players to post at least 25 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds in an NBA Finals debut. Stat projections give the Nuggets an (83) percent chance to win the Finals after taking Game 1 at home.

At halftime, Murray had 18 points and Miami keyed in on his scoring. That allowed him to become more of a facilitator in the second half. Nikola Jokic had 10 assists and 10 points in the first half, He would score 17 more points in the second half to lead all scorers with 27. Denver looks like a team that is on its way to winning the NBA Finals.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now