JJ Redick believes Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are ‘the best duo in the NBA’ after sweeping the Lakers 4-0

It’s been said in the press a thousand times before how Nikola Jokic is one of the best players, if not the best, in the NBA. The Nuggets center has now guided his squad to their first ever NBA Finals after sweeping the Lakers 4-0 in the Western Conference’s last stage.

However, you’d be blind not to notice all the help his gotten from teammate Jamal Murray, who has proven to be on fire this postseason and complements himself perfectly with Jokic.

Former NBA player and sport analyst JJ Redick said that he doesn’t need to see more games this season to know that both players are the greatest pair of teammates in the league.

“This is not a hot take; this is just my take,” Redick said. “Unequivocally…this is the best duo in the NBA. Jokic and Murray, their skill sets complement each other so well. Positionality, you get a point guard, and you’ve got a center who has no matchup issues with anyone. The two of them together, throughout these playoffs, no one has had an answer for their two-man game.”

And the best of it all, is that they’ve been just as dominant throughout the campaign as they’ve been constant, finishing the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the West, and easily beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and now the Los Angeles Lakers to the top of the conference.

Their concentration on the court is nothing less than magisterial, as this week Jokic directed his own team throughout the floor to comeback and beat the purple and gold in Game 3 of the series.

“Jok did a great job of clearly, in English, speaking to the team in the huddle about where everybody should be,” Murray said.

Coach Michael Malone concurred with his guard. “You can throw whatever defense you want at him,” he said. “His IQ is just through the roof, and he’s going to figure out what you’re doing.”

“Coach Jokic did a great job tonight.”

The Nuggets trainer knows that every time he lines up Jamal and Nikola to start together, the two-man combination have outscored rivals by 11.4 points every 100 possessions.

Game 4’s performance was proof of how their elite mentality overcomes even LeBron at his best

LeBron James was convinced the Lakers would take Game 4 of the series, as he gave it his all in a monster first-half exhibition at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Even though the superstar dropped 40 points on Monday, Jokic and Murray answered back with 30 and 25 points, respectively. Both players are in the top-10 scoring leaderboard in this year’s playoffs and are the only teammates to appear on the list.

2020 🤝 2023 Murray and Jokic cookin’ in the playoffs 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/FFmejVYEbw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 23, 2023

“We just wanted to not rush anything,” Murray said. “Once we have space, we know we can find different holes and seams and gaps in the defense. We just took our time. We didn’t rush anything. I think we made a good play every time out of it. No rush, that was the biggest thing.”

His teammate Aaron Gordon has showered praise for Jamal over the way he recovered from his latest injury and came back stronger than ever.

“He’s really, really stepping up to the opportunity that he has,” said Aaron Gordon about Murray last week. “When you get injured, it makes you take nothing for granted. And I think that’s what he’s doing. I think he’s seizing the moment. And he’s been just killing out there and he’s doing so much for our team.”