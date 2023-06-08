The Denver Nuggets responded last night in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Finals after a tough loss in Game 2. They beat Miami, 109-94 on their home court to take a 2-1 series lead. The Heat kept it close in the first half, but the Nuggets shined in the second half. Taking over the game for the Denver Nuggets was Nikola Jokic once again. He is the first player in NBA Finals history to have 30 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists in a game.

This was Jokic’s third career playoff game with 30/20/10. There have only been two other instances of this happening in NBA postseason history. Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar each did it once. Jokic is in a league of his own right now and it’s hard to stop him.

Denver is locked in on that goal of winning the franchise’s first NBA title. The Nuggets are only two games away from making that happen. Game 4 is tomorrow night at 8:30 pm EST. NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (-152) to win Game 4 on the road.

Nikola Jokic has recorded the 1st 30-pt, 20-reb, 10-ast game in NBA Finals history tonight. It is his 3rd career 30-20-10 playoff game of any kind. There have only been 2 other 30-20-10 games in NBA postseason history (1 each by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain). pic.twitter.com/uDVu9JJOoA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2023

Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA postseason history with 30/20/10 in a Finals game

In his dominant Game 3 performance vs Miami, the two-time MVP finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists. He played 44 of the 48 minutes last night and shot 12-21 from the field, including 7-8 from the free-throw line. The most glaring difference in Game 3 was the rebounding totals.

Miami was outrebounded 58-33 by Denver last night. Bam Adebayo had 17 rebounds, but no other Heat player had more than 4. Nikola Jokic had 21 rebounds and two other teammates each collected 10 rebounds. Making an impact off the bench for the Nuggets last night was rookie Christian Braun.

He was aggressive on offense scoring 15 points and even had 4 assists as well. Braun and the rest of Denver’s role players all stepped up last night to take the lead once again in this series. The Nuggets are two wins away from making franchise history. Expect to see Nikola Jokic lead his team there as he’s done all postseason long.