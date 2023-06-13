It was truly a special year for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After falling short in previous postseasons, the Nuggets have won their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. The Miami Heat fought hard in this series but they didn’t have the talent and consistency to keep up with Denver. Taking over for the Nuggets for their entire postseason run was Nikola Jokic. He is the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason.

The Nuggets were able to celebrate winning the Finals on their home court, eliminating the Heat in five games. Miami had an incredible run to get back to the Finals. They just didn’t have the talent to match up against the Nuggets.

Game 5 was not the prettiest one that Denver had played all season, but they found a way to pull off the win. Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP last night and the two-time league MVP is adding to a Hall of Fame resume. No other player in the NBA makes as much of an impact as Jokic does for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds and assists in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/DtqhfBKLIl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are your 2023 NBA Champions

Last night in Finals clinching win, Nikola Jokic had 28/16/4 on his way to winning Finals MVP. He’s been incredible to watch this postseason. Jokic’s talent is taken for granted by league media and fans. Miami had very few answers for Jokic and the Nuggets during the Finals.

Before winning a title last night, Jokic was already widely regarded as one of the league’s best players. After the Finals win he is going to be talked about as one of the best big men in NBA history. Throughout the postseason he was trying and breaking records held by NBA royalty.

It felt like almost every night he was in the record books with Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nikola Jokic is a walking triple-double who plays team-first basketball. He also proved that he can carry his team to a win in a number of ways. Denver capped off an incredible postseason run and they’ll look to repeat that in the 2023-24 season.