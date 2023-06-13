Home » news » Denvers Nikola Jokic Is The 1st Player In Nba History To Lead All Players In Points Rebounds And Assists In A Single Postseason

Main Page

Denver’s Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 31 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Nikola Jokic Game 5 NBA Finals pic

It was truly a special year for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. After falling short in previous postseasons, the Nuggets have won their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. The Miami Heat fought hard in this series but they didn’t have the talent and consistency to keep up with Denver. Taking over for the Nuggets for their entire postseason run was Nikola Jokic. He is the 1st player in NBA history to lead all players in points, rebounds, and assists in a single postseason. 

The Nuggets were able to celebrate winning the Finals on their home court, eliminating the Heat in five games. Miami had an incredible run to get back to the Finals. They just didn’t have the talent to match up against the Nuggets.

Game 5 was not the prettiest one that Denver had played all season, but they found a way to pull off the win. Nikola Jokic was named Finals MVP last night and the two-time league MVP is adding to a Hall of Fame resume. No other player in the NBA makes as much of an impact as Jokic does for the Nuggets.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are your 2023 NBA Champions

Last night in Finals clinching win, Nikola Jokic had 28/16/4 on his way to winning Finals MVP. He’s been incredible to watch this postseason. Jokic’s talent is taken for granted by league media and fans. Miami had very few answers for Jokic and the Nuggets during the Finals.

Before winning a title last night, Jokic was already widely regarded as one of the league’s best players. After the Finals win he is going to be talked about as one of the best big men in NBA history. Throughout the postseason he was trying and breaking records held by NBA royalty.

It felt like almost every night he was in the record books with Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Nikola Jokic is a walking triple-double who plays team-first basketball. He also proved that he can carry his team to a win in a number of ways. Denver capped off an incredible postseason run and they’ll look to repeat that in the 2023-24 season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now