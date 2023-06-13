The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat in five games to win the 2023 NBA Finals. It’s their first-ever NBA title in franchise history. Denevr’s Nikola Jokic was named the Finals MVP and he made NBA history this postseason. He’s not the only player on Denver’s roster to do so. Rookie SG Christian Braun is the 5th player to win a national title and an NBA title in consecutive years.

Before his rookie season with Denver this past year, Braun was a member of the Kansas Jayhawks. They won the 2022 NCAA National Championship. He was then selected 21st overall by the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft. The 22-year-old played 76 of their 82 regular season games and made six starts.

He played in all five NBA Finals games for Denver this postseason and had a solid performance off the bench in Game 3. Braun stuck to his role this postseason and is now in an elite class of talent. Only four other players have won a national championship and an NBA title in consecutive years.

Christain Braun has now won a national title and an NBA title in consecutive seasons

The list of players who have won a national title and an NBA title in consecutive years is small. Nuggets rookie SG Christian Braun was lucky enough to join that elite list of players last night. They are as follows.

Bill Russell (1956-57), University of San Fransisco and Boston Celtics

Henry Bibby (1972-73), UCLA and New York Knicks

Magic Johnson (1979-80), Michigan State and LA Lakers

Billy Thompson (1986-87), Louisville and LA Lakers

Christain Braun (2022-23), Kansas and Denver Nuggets

Braun’s story is a bit more unique when it comes to winning titles. He won state championships in high school as a sophomore, junior, and senior. On top of that, he won a title with Kansas and now is an NBA champion. That means he’s won a championship in five of the last seven years of his basketball career.

While he didn’t have the same impact as some players on the roster, Braun found a way to contribute. His best game this postseason came in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The rookie SG had 15 points off the bench and was praised by Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. He said that Braun “won us the game” after his solid effort in Game 3. Braun and the rest of his teammates got to celebrate on their home court last night as Denver hoisted the Larry O’Brien trophy.