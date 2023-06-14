The 2023 NBA Finals averaged 11.64 million viewers on ABC, a decrease of 762,000 viewers from last year’s six-game finals series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics (averaged 12.402 million).

However, during the 2023 NBA Playoffs on ABC, ESPN, and TNT, these networks averaged 5.47 million viewers per game, making this past postseason the most-watched playoffs in five years.

NBA Finals viewership numbers over the past 30 years: (📸 via @paulsen_smw) pic.twitter.com/aqyWFA6kaQ — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) June 14, 2023



On Monday, the Denver Nuggets won their first championship in franchise history after defeating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Of course, Game 5 averaged 13.084 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

Denver’s Game 5 victory was a four-year high in NBA Finals viewership, beating out last year’s Game 5 between the Warriors and Celtics (13.03 million).

2023 NBA Finals saw a ratings decline from last year’s Warriors-Celtics series after averaging 11.64 million viewers on ABC, but playoff viewership increased across ESPN, ABC, and TNT platforms

Additionally, Game 2 of this year’s finals became the highest-rated Nuggets game in the Denver market. Game 2 posted a 3% increase in viewership from last year’s Game 2 between the Warriors and Celtics.

In Denver, Game 2 averaged a 22.3 rating. Miami drew a 15.2 rating, West Palm Beach recorded an 11.5, Milwaukee drew a 9.2, and Memphis averaged an 8.7. Those were the top-five local markets.

According to Nielsen, Game 2 averaged 11.91 million viewers, matching the Game 2 average audience from last year’s Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals series. The broadcast peaked at the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15.256 million viewers.

NBA Finals average viewership (in millions) 1991 – 1993: 24.0

2001 – 2003: 14.8

2011 – 2013: 17.2

2021 – 2023: 11.2 What’s going on? — Matt DiSorbo (@datavizuals) June 13, 2023



Denver led the nation with an average household rating of 21.55 for the length of the NBA Finals series, per Sports TV Ratings. Game 3 saw a 3% loss in ratings from last year’s finals series.

In Denver’s 109-94 win over Miami, Game 3 averaged a 6.0 rating and 11.237 million viewers on ABC. It was also a 2% loss in viewership from last year’s finals series (6.2, 12.402 million).

Game 3 peaked at 12.389 million viewers at 10:45 p.m. ET. At the time, it was the least-watched game of the Nuggets-Heat series until Game 4, which averaged 10.41 million viewers.

